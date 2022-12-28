ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire off E Fountain Blvd early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was first reported around 2:15 a.m. at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. At the time, CSFD said the call was for a fully-involved structure. The The post One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

One dead after fire at apartment complex near E. Fountain Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Lorson Ranch murder-suicide suspect, victims identified

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect and victims of an apparent Murder-Suicide on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County. On Dec. 19 at around 9:55 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about multiple shots fired […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO

