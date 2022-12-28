COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire off E Fountain Blvd early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was first reported around 2:15 a.m. at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. At the time, CSFD said the call was for a fully-involved structure. The The post One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO