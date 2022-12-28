Read full article on original website
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
KKTV
Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Man accused of shooting wife in the leg in Pueblo
A man was arrested in Pueblo Friday night and accused of shooting his wife in the leg, according to a release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
KKTV
Six injured in single-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Six juveniles are injured after crashing on Highway 24 near Waldo Canyon this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News they first got the call around 4:58am. As they arrived on scene, they found the vehicle with the juveniles off road. They were traveling in a Honda SUV.
One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire off E Fountain Blvd early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was first reported around 2:15 a.m. at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. At the time, CSFD said the call was for a fully-involved structure. The The post One person dead after apartment fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) A 31-year-old man is awaiting his day in court after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
KKTV
One dead after fire at apartment complex near E. Fountain Blvd
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
KKTV
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Lorson Ranch murder-suicide suspect, victims identified
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect and victims of an apparent Murder-Suicide on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County. On Dec. 19 at around 9:55 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about multiple shots fired […]
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home park in Colorado Springs on Thursday for a fire. Just before 1 p.m., there was a fire at 5034 Derby Dr., in the Canterbury Park community near Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Firefighters on scene told 11 News...
Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate. On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had The post Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow appeared first on KRDO.
Man allegedly kills roommate with bow and arrow
A newly released arrest affidavit details the events that led up to the arrest of a man after he attempted to break into a Colorado Springs police station and allegedly shot and killed his roommate with a bow and arrow.
KKTV
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
