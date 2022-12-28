Read full article on original website
KTVL
One person is dead after crash in Ashland
ASHLAND — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street Friday evening. The street was closed for more than an hour as the Ashland Police Department investigated the crash. The police department was assisted by the Jackson County Serious...
KTVL
Firefighters put out Dunsmuir house fire
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — Dunsmuir Fire Department says multiple agencies helped put out a residential structure fire Thursday in Dunsmuir. According to officials, the fire was knocked down by 1 p.m. but extensive mop-up must be done. The cause of the fire has not been released.
