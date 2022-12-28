ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA


KTVL

One person is dead after crash in Ashland

ASHLAND — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street Friday evening. The street was closed for more than an hour as the Ashland Police Department investigated the crash. The police department was assisted by the Jackson County Serious...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Firefighters put out Dunsmuir house fire

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — Dunsmuir Fire Department says multiple agencies helped put out a residential structure fire Thursday in Dunsmuir. According to officials, the fire was knocked down by 1 p.m. but extensive mop-up must be done. The cause of the fire has not been released.
DUNSMUIR, CA

