wajr.com
Grants fund housing, veterans projects in Mon, Marion and Harrison Counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., has awarded nearly $500,000 to Morgantown Community Resources (MCR) for a veterans rehabilitation center. The center will be managed by the group Aspire and be located at Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue. The $498,993 grant will finance a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
wajr.com
Record-setting cold results in record response from contractors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local contractors will retain vivid memories of the Christmas storm of 2022. Vice President of Specialty Services at Panhandle Restoration Josh Contraguerro, told WAJR News the company’s crews have responded to about 100 or more calls each day since Christmas Eve. “Most calls in company...
WDTV
Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Dec. 30, 7:15 p.m. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection told 5 News they were notified of a release of a petroleum-based product from an outfall owned by Amsted Graphite Materials in Anmoore on December 29 and had staff onsite. AGM placed booms to...
wajr.com
Firefighters in Morgantown report busy storm response
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) responded to nearly 130 calls for service from December 23 through December 28. Early in the storm, MFD units responded to high winds that caused arcing wires and transformer fires, downed trees, and blew a large trampoline into a Norwood home. As the...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
wdiy.org
Western PA Business Fined for Illegally Dumping Oil and Gas Drilling Waste
A Fayette County hauling contractor was fined by the state $600,000 for illegally transporting and dumping solid waste from the oil and gas industry. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the fine is for violations that took place between 2012 and 2015. Read the full story...
WDTV
Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
wajr.com
Commissioners search for new Mon County prosecutor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County commissioners are accepting resumes for the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said any Democrat in Monongalia County who is a licensed attorney can apply. Two-term elected prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will become a circuit judge in Monongalia County following a recent...
wajr.com
Davisson Brothers cite ‘health emergency’ for weekend show cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Davisson Brothers have canceled two shows this weekend as a result of a “health emergency” within the band. A Friday show in Morgantown and another show on Saturday in Cumberland, Maryland, have been cancelled. Full refunds will be offered. The release does not...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Families displaced after water line break
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
WDTV
Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Low temperatures over the weekend resulted in several warming shelters and community groups opening their arms to those unsheltered. This included Morgantown RAMP, a grassroots organization made up of community members working to primarily assist the unsheltered population. Volunteer Ash Orr explained that it was important...
New information suggests The Donut Shop will reopen with new operator
Buckhannon and the surrounding community has been reeling over the news that The Donut Shop is closing Saturday.
wajr.com
YCF campaign donation to honor Billy Coffindaffer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials from Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) have announced the formation of a new fund as part of the $1 million match campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
