Morgantown, WV

wajr.com

Grants fund housing, veterans projects in Mon, Marion and Harrison Counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., has awarded nearly $500,000 to Morgantown Community Resources (MCR) for a veterans rehabilitation center. The center will be managed by the group Aspire and be located at Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue. The $498,993 grant will finance a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Record-setting cold results in record response from contractors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local contractors will retain vivid memories of the Christmas storm of 2022. Vice President of Specialty Services at Panhandle Restoration Josh Contraguerro, told WAJR News the company’s crews have responded to about 100 or more calls each day since Christmas Eve. “Most calls in company...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Dec. 30, 7:15 p.m. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection told 5 News they were notified of a release of a petroleum-based product from an outfall owned by Amsted Graphite Materials in Anmoore on December 29 and had staff onsite. AGM placed booms to...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Firefighters in Morgantown report busy storm response

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) responded to nearly 130 calls for service from December 23 through December 28. Early in the storm, MFD units responded to high winds that caused arcing wires and transformer fires, downed trees, and blew a large trampoline into a Norwood home. As the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
beckersdental.com

West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods

A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Commissioners search for new Mon County prosecutor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County commissioners are accepting resumes for the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said any Democrat in Monongalia County who is a licensed attorney can apply. Two-term elected prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will become a circuit judge in Monongalia County following a recent...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Families displaced after water line break

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cambridge Heights Apartment in Buckhannon had a water line break because of the cold weather this past weekend. 16 families were forced to leave their homes due to the damage. Amanda Wenzel is the Property Manager. She said a water line burst in building unit...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Low temperatures over the weekend resulted in several warming shelters and community groups opening their arms to those unsheltered. This included Morgantown RAMP, a grassroots organization made up of community members working to primarily assist the unsheltered population. Volunteer Ash Orr explained that it was important...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

YCF campaign donation to honor Billy Coffindaffer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials from Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) have announced the formation of a new fund as part of the $1 million match campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

