SAM HOUSTON STATE 75, NEW MEXICO STATE 62
Percentages: FG .520, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Powers 4-7, Grant 3-10, Wilkerson 2-3, Ikpe 1-1, May 1-1, Ray 1-2, Huefner 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Powers 3, Huefner 2, Wilkerson 2, Ezeagu, Grant, Ikpe, May, Scroggins). Steals: 6 (Ray 2, Scroggins...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 64, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 52
Percentages: FG .368, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Igbanugo 2-5, Wright 2-7, Bostick 1-3, Stevens 1-3, Slaymaker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Okereke, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Allen-Eikens 4, Eyisi 3, Tucker 2, Bostick, Okereke, Wright). Steals: 6 (Allen-Eikens 2, J.Wade 2, Stevens, Wright).
IDAHO STATE 90, NORTHERN COLORADO 83, OT
Percentages: FG .406, FT .781. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Knecht 3-8, Shaw 1-3, Abercrombie 1-5, Johnson 1-5, Kountz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Abercrombie). Turnovers: 12 (Knecht 3, Kountz 3, Johnson 2, Hughes, Melvin, Shaw, Wisne). Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Knecht, Wisne). Technical Fouls: None.
KANSAS STATE 82, NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 76, OT
Percentages: FG .413, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Mitchell 2-4, Toussaint 1-2, Ked.Johnson 1-4, Stevenson 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Matthews 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wague 3, Matthews). Turnovers: 20 (Mitchell 4, Bell 3, Ked.Johnson 3, Wague 3, Ko.Johnson 2, Stevenson 2, Toussaint 2, Wilson).
SAN DIEGO 80, SAN FRANCISCO 68
Percentages: FG .453, FT .879. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Dahlke 1-2, Earlington 1-2, Turner 1-2, Lynch 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Sisoho Jawara 0-2, Townsend 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Townsend 2, Dahlke). Steals: 8 (Earlington 2, McKinney 2, Lynch, Pierre,...
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96
Percentages: FG .465, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Thybulle 3-3, Melton 3-7, Milton 2-7, Harris 1-3, House Jr. 1-4, Korkmaz 1-4, Embiid 0-3, Niang 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Embiid 4, Melton 2, Harrell, Korkmaz, Reed). Turnovers: 13 (Embiid 4, Milton 4, Harrell, House...
Dallas 126, San Antonio 125
Percentages: FG .581, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Doncic 6-10, Wood 4-7, Hardaway Jr. 2-5, Ntilikina 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Bertans 0-1, Wright IV 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Doncic, Powell, Wood). Turnovers: 5 (Bertans, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Powell, Wood). Steals: 5 (Doncic...
Memphis 116, New Orleans 101
Percentages: FG .352, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Murphy III 2-4, Marshall 2-6, Valanciunas 1-1, Hayes 1-2, Graham 1-3, McCollum 1-7, Daniels 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, H.Jones 0-4). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes). Turnovers: 19 (Williamson 9, McCollum 6, H.Jones 2, Graham, Hayes).
HAWAI'I 57, CAL POLY 48
Percentages: FG .408, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Fleming 1-2, Koroma 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Sanders 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Fleming, Koroma). Turnovers: 13 (Koroma 4, Franklin 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders 2, Fleming, Hunter, Taylor). Steals: 4 (Fleming 2, Franklin,...
SAINT MARY'S 67, SANTA CLARA 64
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .410, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ducas 3-5, Mahaney 2-5, Jefferson 1-1, Marciulionis 1-3, Bowen 0-4, Johnson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Saxen 3, Bowen 2). Turnovers: 8 (Mahaney 3, Ducas 2, Bowen, Jefferson, Saxen). Steals: 4 (Mahaney 2,...
N.Y. Knicks 108, Houston 88
Percentages: FG .389, FT .719. 3-Point Goals: 15-51, .294 (Randle 5-13, Quickley 4-13, Grimes 3-8, Fournier 2-6, McBride 1-8, Rose 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Robinson 3, Grimes, Randle). Turnovers: 10 (McBride 3, Grimes 2, Quickley 2, Fournier, Hartenstein, Randle). Steals: 10 (Quickley 3, Robinson...
Butler visits Georgetown after Murray's 29-point performance
Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -3; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Butler Bulldogs after Brandon Murray scored 29 points in Georgetown's 83-76 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons. The Hoyas are 4-4 on their home...
No. 2 Stanford 101, Arizona St. 69
STANFORD (14-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.0, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jump 6-10, Lepolo 2-3, Demetre 1-2, Brink 0-1, Prechtel 0-4, Nivar 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Brink 2, Jones 1, Prechtel 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 15 (Brink 3, Jones 3, Iriafen 2, Lepolo 2, Betts 2, Nivar 2, Jump 1)
Brooklyn 123, Charlotte 106
Percentages: FG .600, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (O'Neale 4-6, Irving 4-9, Watanabe 2-5, Sharpe 1-1, Curry 1-3, Durant 1-6, Sumner 0-1, Warren 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Claxton 6). Turnovers: 14 (Durant 3, Curry 2, Irving 2, Simmons 2, Warren 2, Sumner, Thomas,...
Miami 126, Utah 123
Percentages: FG .506, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Oladipo 4-9, Strus 3-5, Herro 3-11, Lowry 1-4, Vincent 1-4, D.Robinson 1-5, Highsmith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Adebayo). Turnovers: 12 (Herro 5, Adebayo 2, Oladipo 2, Lowry, O.Robinson, Strus). Steals: 10 (Oladipo 3, Herro 2,...
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
Percentages: FG .483, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Bogdanovic 3-4, McGruder 3-5, Burks 2-5, Joseph 1-3, Bey 1-4, Diallo 0-1, Ivey 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Bagley III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bagley III 2, Diallo 2, Burks, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Ivey 6, Bogdanovic 2,...
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68
OREGON ST. (7-7) Rataj 4-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-1 1-3 1, Taylor 4-8 3-3 12, Akanno 6-11 4-4 20, Pope 3-8 0-0 8, Bilodeau 4-8 2-2 10, Wright 1-4 2-2 4, Ibekwe 2-2 1-1 5, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 68. OREGON (8-6) Guerrier...
BYU 71, PORTLAND 58
Percentages: FG .375, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Sjolund 3-8, Gorosito 1-3, Meadows 1-4, Perry 1-4, Lowell 0-1, Vucinic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sjolund, St. Pierre, Vucinic). Turnovers: 10 (St. Pierre 3, Gorosito 2, Sjolund 2, Vucinic 2, Applewhite). Steals: 8 (Meadows 2,...
No. 18 Arizona 63, California 56
ARIZONA (12-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Fields 1-2, Loville 1-3, Gilbert 1-1, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Fields 1) Turnovers: 13 (Fields 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Nnaji 2, Pueyo 2, Reese 1, Gilbert 1) Steals: 10 (Pueyo 3, Martinez 2, Pellington 2,...
Cleveland 103, Chicago 102
CLEVELAND (103) Love 7-15 1-1 20, Stevens 1-6 0-0 2, Allen 3-9 0-2 6, LeVert 10-19 0-2 23, Mitchell 5-16 5-6 15, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, Osman 4-7 1-2 12, Okoro 3-5 5-6 11, Lopez 4-5 0-0 9, Neto 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 39-85 12-19 103. CHICAGO (102) DeRozan 7-17...
