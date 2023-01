Army Black Knights (7-7, 1-0 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-12, 0-1 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lafayette Leopards after Ethan Roberts scored 23 points in Army's 80-78 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The Leopards are 0-3 in home games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.4% from...

EASTON, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO