HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) For BW Radio Sports, I'm Nick Gosnell. The Wichita State Shocker Women open up a play on Friday night at the Roundhouse. It's a 6 p.m. tip against Cincinnati. They come into conference play at 10 and 3. On the women's side according to go shockers dot com. The shocker women hold teams to a 36.1% shooting percentage third in the AFC, their second in rebound margin at plus 9.6 and lead the conference by grabbing 75.2% of available defensive rebounds. The Shockers commit 12 or fewer turnovers. They did so in their last three games. They won two of those easily, including their record setting win over South Carolina State 105 to 38. The top eight team coming in on the women's side is considered the bulls from South Florida. They're number 35 in the net rankings and on wins over Alabama, Texas and Arkansas. Wichita State is number 111.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO