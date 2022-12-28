Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Related
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
Kansas zoo confirms cause of 5-week-old chimp's death
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Veterinarians at the Sedgwick County zoo reported late Wednesday that a necropsy revealed the cause of a popular baby chimp's death was head trauma. According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to chimp's injuries."
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
McCarville to retire after long and distinguished military and legal career
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — District Judge Joe McCarville is retiring, and Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick is inviting those with memories of "Joe Mac" to share to a reception Jan. 5 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom in the Reno County Courthouse designated Division One. McCarville has...
City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
Hutch Rec Daddy Daughter Date Night Feb. 11, 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec's Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets go on sale January 1, 2023 online and January 3 in person for the event Feb. 11 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Buy tickets in January and save. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, cost is $25 for a...
Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) For BW Radio Sports, I'm Nick Gosnell. The Wichita State Shocker Women open up a play on Friday night at the Roundhouse. It's a 6 p.m. tip against Cincinnati. They come into conference play at 10 and 3. On the women's side according to go shockers dot com. The shocker women hold teams to a 36.1% shooting percentage third in the AFC, their second in rebound margin at plus 9.6 and lead the conference by grabbing 75.2% of available defensive rebounds. The Shockers commit 12 or fewer turnovers. They did so in their last three games. They won two of those easily, including their record setting win over South Carolina State 105 to 38. The top eight team coming in on the women's side is considered the bulls from South Florida. They're number 35 in the net rankings and on wins over Alabama, Texas and Arkansas. Wichita State is number 111.
Reno County awarded KDOT grant for bridge replacement
BUHLER, Kan. — The Reno County Public Works Department, on behalf of Reno County, has been chosen to receive $820,000 in grant funding for the replacement of the bridge on Victory Road one-half mile east and two miles south of Buhler. The announcement came on Dec. 29. The grant...
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
🏀 WBB: Colbert Powers Shockers to Conference-Opening Win
WICHITA, Kan. – Behind a career-high 24 points from Trajata Colbert, Wichita State defeated Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference opener, 61-49, Friday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (11-3, 1-0) starts conference play 1-0 for the first time since 2014-15 as members of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0