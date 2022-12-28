ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
WICHITA, KS
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas zoo confirms cause of 5-week-old chimp's death

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Veterinarians at the Sedgwick County zoo reported late Wednesday that a necropsy revealed the cause of a popular baby chimp's death was head trauma. According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to chimp's injuries."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
City of Newton to pick up Christmas trees

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Dec. 29, their street crews will collect and recycle real Christmas trees on Jan. 3, 9 and 23. The City of Newton said the trees must be placed at the curb with all lights and ornaments removed. Trees can also...
NEWTON, KS
Fund for Reno County supports over $350K in grants in 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation awarded Fund for Reno County grants totaling $41,364 to six nonprofit organizations in November. Established in 1990, the Fund for Reno County serves as a permanent resource for the changing needs of Reno County. Grants represent an innovative approach or collaboration, a new efficiency, a critical need that requires funding or an opportunity that needs a bit of local support to leverage resources for the community.
RENO COUNTY, KS
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) For BW Radio Sports, I'm Nick Gosnell. The Wichita State Shocker Women open up a play on Friday night at the Roundhouse. It's a 6 p.m. tip against Cincinnati. They come into conference play at 10 and 3. On the women's side according to go shockers dot com. The shocker women hold teams to a 36.1% shooting percentage third in the AFC, their second in rebound margin at plus 9.6 and lead the conference by grabbing 75.2% of available defensive rebounds. The Shockers commit 12 or fewer turnovers. They did so in their last three games. They won two of those easily, including their record setting win over South Carolina State 105 to 38. The top eight team coming in on the women's side is considered the bulls from South Florida. They're number 35 in the net rankings and on wins over Alabama, Texas and Arkansas. Wichita State is number 111.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
RENO COUNTY, KS
🏀 WBB: Colbert Powers Shockers to Conference-Opening Win

WICHITA, Kan. – Behind a career-high 24 points from Trajata Colbert, Wichita State defeated Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference opener, 61-49, Friday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (11-3, 1-0) starts conference play 1-0 for the first time since 2014-15 as members of the Missouri Valley Conference.
WICHITA, KS
