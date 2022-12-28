Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t say much after losing in the national semifinal game, but he did make a pledge. The No. 2 Wolverines trailed by as many as 18 points to TCU and pulled within three at the start of the fourth quarter, but the third-ranked Horned Frogs, advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 win the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan, which has lost in the semifinals the last two years, finishes the season 13-1.

