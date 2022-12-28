ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

No. 3 OSU's defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

Columbus, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that's how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

'We'll be back': Michigan's comeback falls short as TCU wins wild College Football Playoff

Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t say much after losing in the national semifinal game, but he did make a pledge. The No. 2 Wolverines trailed by as many as 18 points to TCU and pulled within three at the start of the fourth quarter, but the third-ranked Horned Frogs, advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 win the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan, which has lost in the semifinals the last two years, finishes the season 13-1.
GLENDALE, AZ
Detroit News

'Something's got to change': Lackadaisical effort bites Wolverines in upset loss

Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

WATCH: TCU celebration video trolls Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

It might be hard to top the craziness of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl — a 51-45 TCU victory over Michigan that moved the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff championship game — but the TCU football program's social media team is giving it the old college try. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Detroit News

Wojo: Against TCU, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy might have to deliver his biggest moment yet

Scottsdale, Ariz. — J.J. McCarthy’s understated impact comes from his underrated patience. He waits for his moments and responds. He’s a five-star quarterback in his first season as Michigan’s starter, and he’s protected by the nation’s best offensive line, boosted by an array of tight ends and receivers and buttressed by superb running backs.
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit News

Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years

When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
MICHIGAN STATE

