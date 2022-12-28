Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Trieu: Linebacker Jordan Hall looks forward to getting to Michigan State
Michigan State signee Jordan Hall will take part in the Under Armour All-America Game this week then enroll at Michigan State. Practice began Friday in Orlando with the game to be played Tuesday evening. Hall then arrives in East Lansing next Friday with winter coats packed. “I’m from Virginia so...
Detroit News
No. 3 OSU's defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57
Columbus, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that's how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.
Detroit News
'We'll be back': Michigan's comeback falls short as TCU wins wild College Football Playoff
Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t say much after losing in the national semifinal game, but he did make a pledge. The No. 2 Wolverines trailed by as many as 18 points to TCU and pulled within three at the start of the fourth quarter, but the third-ranked Horned Frogs, advanced to the national championship with a 51-45 win the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan, which has lost in the semifinals the last two years, finishes the season 13-1.
Detroit News
Halftime observations: Michigan outplayed by TCU in first half of Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan, the team that has been here before on this national semifinal stage, has been sloppy and inefficient against the playoff newbie, TCU, which has outplayed the Wolverines and taken advantage of their mistakes. It’s been a brutal first half for the Wolverines who blew two...
Detroit News
Michigan's Roman Wilson has touchdown overturned in call that stuns social media
After struggling to get going in the first quarter, the Michigan Wolverines in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU finally got the play they needed — until officials overturned it in a ruling that stunned social media. Officials called back a 51-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy...
Detroit News
Wojo: On joyful ride, Harbaugh and Wolverines ache for ultimate validation
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Michigan has won just about everything the past two years, beating rivals, winning Big Ten titles, rolling to the playoff. Jim Harbaugh has won just about everything a football coach can win in the NFL and college during a 19-year career. Harbaugh and these Wolverines have...
Detroit News
'Something's got to change': Lackadaisical effort bites Wolverines in upset loss
Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
Detroit News
WATCH: TCU celebration video trolls Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
It might be hard to top the craziness of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl — a 51-45 TCU victory over Michigan that moved the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff championship game — but the TCU football program's social media team is giving it the old college try. The...
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Detroit News
'We just got outplayed': Michigan stunned by Central Michigan in nonconference finale
Ann Arbor — When the Wolverines squared off against a pair of Mid-American Conference opponents earlier this season, they had to sweat out and survive two close calls. On Thursday, they were taken to the brink once again by another MAC foe. But this time around, Michigan finally fell...
Detroit News
Wojo: Against TCU, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy might have to deliver his biggest moment yet
Scottsdale, Ariz. — J.J. McCarthy’s understated impact comes from his underrated patience. He waits for his moments and responds. He’s a five-star quarterback in his first season as Michigan’s starter, and he’s protected by the nation’s best offensive line, boosted by an array of tight ends and receivers and buttressed by superb running backs.
Detroit News
History of college football playoffs works against TCU in matchup versus Michigan
Scottsdale, Ariz. — The stats are so terrible, and unbelievable, that the people who should know can’t even believe them. In the history of the playoff era in college football, there have been 16 semifinal games. How many have been decided by double digits?. “Four,” Michigan defensive back...
Detroit News
Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years
When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
