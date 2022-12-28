Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Related
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Kelly Oubre (hand) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre (hand) will not play in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Oubre will sit out on Saturday after he was ruled out with a hand sprain. Expect Jaden McDaniels to see an increased role on Saturday. McDaniels' Saturday projection includes 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
numberfire.com
Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (foot) active for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Schroder will face his former team after he was listed as probable with a left foot soreness. In 28.6 expected minutes, our models project Schroder to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Schroder's projection includes 13.1...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) available for Bulls on Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) will play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso will make his return after Chicago's guard missed three games with a shoulder sprain. In 25.8 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle ailment. In 38.1 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.7 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.1...
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (collarbone) questionable for Chicago's Friday contest versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams' status is currently in question after Chicago's forward was listed with a left clavicle contusion. Expect Javonte Green to see more minutes on Friday if Williams is ruled out. Williams' current Friday...
numberfire.com
Trevor Lawrence (toe) active again for Jaguars in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence keeps being listed questionable due to his toe injury, and he continues to suit up despite the ailment. That will be the case again here in the penultimate game of the season. Our...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Saddiq Bey for suspended Killian Hayes on Friday
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bey will make his 18th start this season after Killian Hayes was suspended on Friday. In 38.9 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 34.4 FanDuel points. Bey's Friday projection includes 19.5 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Nick Richards (hand) available for Hornets on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Richards has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 15.5 minutes against Oklahoma City. Richards' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points, 4.7...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba suspended for Magic's Friday contest
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba will not be available after he was suspended on Friday. Expect Bol Bol to log more major minutes against a Wizards' team allowing 52.9 FanDuel points per game to centers. Bol Bol's current...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James will be active after he was upgraded to available on Friday. In 37.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' Friday projection includes 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and...
Comments / 0