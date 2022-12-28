Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Chicago's Patrick Williams (collarbone) active on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is available for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Williams will make his 34th start this season after he was listed as probable with a left clavicle contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against Miami. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.8...
Warriors' Draymond Green (foot) available on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Portland. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Green's Friday projection includes 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
Chase Claypool (knee) cleared for Bears in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool was listed questionable entering the weekend, but the sentiment was always that he'd be able to suit up. Now, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models...
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
Denver's Greg Dulcich (hamstring) DNP on Thursday
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Dulcich's second straight missed practice puts him on the wrong side of questionable for Week 17's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect Eric Tomlinson to see more snaps if Dulcich is ruled out. Dulcich's Week 17...
Nets' Edmond Sumner (thumb) probable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a right thumb contusion and is probable to face the Hornets on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 8.9 minutes against Charlotte. Sumner's Saturday projection includes 4.2 points, 0.9...
Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
Trey Murphy (ankle) active for Pelicans' Saturday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will be available despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 26.3 projected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
Trevor Lawrence (toe) active again for Jaguars in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence keeps being listed questionable due to his toe injury, and he continues to suit up despite the ailment. That will be the case again here in the penultimate game of the season. Our...
Kevin Knox (knee) questionable for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knox is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
