Broncos Announce First Roster Moves Under Interim HC Jerry Rosburg

Denver made three transactions ahead of Week 17.

In addition to waiving cornerback Michael Ojemudia, the Denver Broncos on Tuesday signed defensive back Delonte Hood and tight end Dalton Keene to the practice squad — the inaugural roster activity under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg.

The team also released running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad ahead of its Week 17 road matchup at Kansas City.

Hood, an undrafted rookie out of small-school Peru State, appeared in three preseason contests for the Cincinnati Bengals, notching eight solo tackles and one pass deflection, before being waived at final cuts.

Keene initially joined Denver's practice squad on Oct. 15 but was released three days later. A 2020 third-round pick of the New England Patriots, he's recorded three career catches for 16 yards, all of which came as a rookie.

"Good size, 6-4 and change, call it 255, 260. Fairly athletic, tough kid, smart kid," former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said prior to the 2020 draft .

Ozigbo played in three games for the Broncos this season, totaling seven scrimmage yards across four offensive touches while bouncing between the taxi squad and active roster.

