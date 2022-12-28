ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Courtney Love says she was fired from 'Fight Club' after refusing to let Brad Pitt play late husband Kurt Cobain

By Raechal Shewfelt
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
King Moonracer
3d ago

I would like to hear that from someone other than her, because it strains credibility. her acting is worse than her singing. and her singing is dreadful.

Brenda Lumpp
3d ago

Her only claim to fame is to have been married to Kobain at the time of his death. She probably had a hand in his drug use

XXXXXXXX
3d ago

her getting fired from Fight Club was the best thing for that movie, Carter did a way better job as Singer than Love ever could.

