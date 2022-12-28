NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Report: Former Browns, Steelers QB set to start on TNF
The start will come against the Dallas Cowboys eight days after he was signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The NFL has named Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16. This comes after a huge performance by Heyward in the Steelers 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve. Heyward finished the game with seven tackles, two sacks,...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a pivotal Week 17 divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a contest that has plenty of meaning. Baltimore will be looking to keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown, while Pittsburgh still has a shot to make the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns
Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
NFL: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve. But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP ...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Happy Wednesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (6-9) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) The Cardinals sit with...
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson to put off surgery
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson plans to put off abdominal surgery until after the playoffs, according to multiple reports. The four-time Pro Bowl selection will instead rehab his torn adductor muscle for the next two to three weeks as the Eagles (13-2) try to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. According to reports, Johnson would miss 10-12 weeks if he undergoes surgery. Johnson, 32, was...
After Orange Bowl victory, Tennessee is Joe Milton's team moving forward | D'Angelo
MIAMI GARDENS − Leading up to Friday's Orange Bowl, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III spoke about the challenge of chasing rabbits during his youth in Pahokee. The rabbits are shifty, darting in and out of the cane fields. Catching them isn't easy, especially when trying to avoid the jagged edges of the sugarcane. ...
