Charlotte, NC

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns

Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
NEW YORK STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson to put off surgery

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson plans to put off abdominal surgery until after the playoffs, according to multiple reports. The four-time Pro Bowl selection will instead rehab his torn adductor muscle for the next two to three weeks as the Eagles (13-2) try to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. According to reports, Johnson would miss 10-12 weeks if he undergoes surgery. Johnson, 32, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
