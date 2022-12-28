Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans vs. Jaguars Notebook: Embarrassment In Penultimate Season-Ending Loss
The Houston Texans recorded their worst loss of the season in a 31-3 defeat to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Lions' Studs and Duds: Hutchinson, Houston Dominate Bears
The Detroit Lions' rookie defensive linemen combined for five-and-a-half sacks in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.
Auburn transfer target QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
Grayson McCall was the No. 1 quarterback in the portal market.
Rams Trail Explosive Chargers 17-10 At Halftime
The Los Angeles Rams are having a hard time keeping up with the Chargers on Sunday afternoon
NFL Draft Profile: Luke Wypler, Interior Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State iOL Luke Wypler
Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines
Justin Jefferson was having a brutal game for the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of their Week 17 divisional clash against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and his frustration boiled over. The Vikings star receiver was held without a catch in the first half. After a tipped pass from Kirk... The post Justin Jefferson nails ref with helmet on sidelines appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
No. 24 West Virginia, Oklahoma State both vying to bounce back
No. 24 West Virginia and Oklahoma State are in the same boat going into Monday night’s Big 12 Conference contest
