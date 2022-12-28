Residents capture alleged burglar during Christmas Eve robbery

BOSTON - A man who, police say, was captured by residents when he tried to break into their Dorchester home on Christmas Eve was in court Wednesday.

According to police, they responded to the residence on Radford Lane shortly before 10 p.m., where they found residents of the home holding down Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, New York. The residents said they found Sampeur inside their home rummaging through their drawers and chased and tackled him when he tried to flee.

Officers arrested Sampeur and found keys to a Jeep that had been reported stolen. The owner of the vehicle had also reported missing cash and property. Police said they found $1,152 on Sampeur when he was booked.

"This was certainly an eventful Christmas Eve for these folks, and an early Christmas surprise for the person who had her vehicle returned, despite the loss of some of her property," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Sampeur faces multiple charges and was released on personal recognizance.