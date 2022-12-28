Not all Notre Dame fans are thinking about Sam Hartman this week. There are some who care about the Gator Bowl as well (I certainly do). However, I can’t blame anyone for thinking about Hartman playing quarterback for the Irish. People have been thinking about their 2023 quarterback since Tyler Buchner was ruled out for the regular season. When someone as experienced and accomplished as Hartman is rumored to be available and then it happens, of course he’s going to dominate the conversation.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO