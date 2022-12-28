Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Irish Offense “Ready to Roll” with QB Tyler Buchner Back Under Center
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner will return to the starting lineup on Friday when the No. 21 Irish face No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. It will mark 112 days since he suffered an AC sprain to his left shoulder in a 26-21 loss to Marshall. A few days later, the sophomore signal-caller had surgery and coach Marcus Freeman declared him likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Game Predictions: South Carolina
We have one more game prediction for the 2022 season. The Irish will try to close out their rollercoaster season with a win over South Carolina on Friday. Both teams have some key pieces missing from their 2022 team as they prepare for Friday, so it will be interesting to see which team will show up to win the game. Will the Irish bounce back after a dismal performance against USC in their last game?
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame QB Signee Kenny Minchey Ready For All-American Test
Kenny Minchey is ready to get up to South Bend as an early enrollee after signing with Notre Dame last week, but the 2023 quarterback from Tennessee has one more game as a high-schooler before he does so. The Pope John Paul II star will be in San Antonio...
irishsportsdaily.com
6 Thoughts on a Thursday
Not all Notre Dame fans are thinking about Sam Hartman this week. There are some who care about the Gator Bowl as well (I certainly do). However, I can’t blame anyone for thinking about Hartman playing quarterback for the Irish. People have been thinking about their 2023 quarterback since Tyler Buchner was ruled out for the regular season. When someone as experienced and accomplished as Hartman is rumored to be available and then it happens, of course he’s going to dominate the conversation.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Gator Bowl Notebook | Marcus Freeman and Captains
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, JD Bertrand and Jarrett Patterson spoke ahead of Friday's Gator Bowl against South Carolina. ”Jayson Ademilola won't play. He's the one that I don't think was out there. He won't be able to go due to injury. “The rest, Brandon Joseph, he practiced all...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame & RB Logan Diggs Focused on Dominating in the Run Game
Notre Dame will take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon and it’s becoming clear the Irish game plan is similar to the regular season finale against the other USC. The Irish went to Los Angeles focused on running the football, but the Trojans flipped the...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame CB TaRiq Bracy Healthy & Focused on Stopping Spencer Rattler
Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy didn’t arrive in the Jacksonville area until late on Monday evening as he and other players experienced travel delays on the way to the Gator Bowl. The fifth-year senior was present on Tuesday’s practice and is ready to end his Notre Dame career on...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 Notre Dame TE Commit Jack Larsen "Pumped" For The Future
Jack Larsen knows it’ll be his turn to sign his National Letter of Intent next year. “It's crazy,” the 2024 Notre Dame tight end commit told Irish Sports Daily. “I feel like time's flying. It's crazy to think I'm going to be a senior. I'm pumped.”
irishsportsdaily.com
Recruiting Two-Year Look on Defense
We took a look at the offense yesterday, so now it’s time to take a look at the defense. As Fifth Quarter Irish posted earlier, where the Irish have really been lacking elite talent, at least from a bluechip perspective, is on the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame had a strong defensive class last year.
Comments / 0