ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Terrell Owens ‘in constant communication’ with Cowboys about reunion

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ED9zP_0jwyOzdh00

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is eyeing an NFL return after celebrating his 49th birthday earlier this month.

Owens is in contact with a number of NFL teams, but he has his sights set on a return to the Cowboys, according to Sports Illustrated .

“We’ve been in constant communication with [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Owens’ Houston-based agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small.

“He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Owens worked out with Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year prior to the 36-year-old Jackson signing with Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzReO_0jwyOzdh00
Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, 2008 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If signed, Owens, who has been out of the league since 2010, would become the oldest active player in NFL history.

However, a Cowboys-Owens reunion is a long shot, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater , who reported Wednesday: “He did call Jerry but not happening. As it was described to me ‘last game in 2010 and 49 years old….’.”

Owens played with Dallas for three seasons from 2006-08.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeqZ1_0jwyOzdh00
Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens before a 14-10 win over the Washington Redskins on Nov. 16, 2008 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up,” Daniel said about Owens’ August dash. “He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

On Tuesday, Owens took to his Instagram Story to share videos from an outdoor workout in the rain, where he repeated his three Ds motto with the hashtag, “PLAYOFFTO.”

“Out here getting that extra work in,” Owens said before doing uphill sprints. “…Gotta stay ready, you never know. You just never know.”

In a separate post, Owens wrote, “This is real time!! WHY NOT if you can still do it?! # PLAYOFFTO.”

He added, “Some may say this is beyond my abilities at the moment but I’m willing to accept that challenge.”

Owens is no stranger to documenting his workouts on social media. In August, he went viral after running a 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds while racing against Fan Controlled Football League wide receivers James Harden [not the NBA player] and Andrew Jamiel.

Owens — a six-time Pro Bowler, who was named First Team All-Pro five times — was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He has caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns during 15 seasons in the NFL.

Owens ranks third on the NFL’s all-time list in receiving yards and touchdown catches, as well as eighth in catches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”

It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Vikings vs. Packers predictions: NFL picks, odds and betting offers

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Vikings vs. Packers predictions and picks for their NFL Week 17 showdown, which is live Sunday on CBS at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Vikings (12-3) edged the visiting New York Giants 27-24 in Week 16 behind Greg Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired. Minnesota, which has clinched the NFC North crown, currently is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Green Bay has won three in a row to keep its NFC postseason aspirations alive. The Packers (7-8), who are coming off a 26-20 victory in Miami on Christmas Day, are seeking to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Terrell Owens Speculation

Recent rumors suggest Terrell Owens is attempting an NFL comeback and wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys.  However, it doesn't sound like Jerry Jones has any interest in making that happen.  When asked about the recent Owens rumors on Friday, Jones shut them down with ease.  “I’ve ...
New York Post

Iowa star linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed before bowl game

Iowa Hawkeyes star linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed a day before he was set to watch his grandson’s final college game. William Smith Jr was struck by a hotel passenger van Friday night in Nashville, according to The Tennessean — citing Metro Nashville Police Department. The 76-year-old, of Waterloo, Iowa, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Campbell’s parents chose to notify the senior of his grandfather’s death until after Iowa’s 21-0 win in the Music City Bowl on Saturday so Jack Campbell could “have one last time to play with his Iowa teammates.” “Our hearts are with...
IOWA CITY, IA
New York Post

Raiders plan to attempt Derek Carr trade after unceremonious benching

Derek Carr may have played his final game in a Raiders uniform. While the veteran quarterback has been benched for the final two games of the season, with the Raiders starting Jarrett Stidham in his place, the Raiders are expected to explore trading Carr, NFL Network reported on Sunday. A decision on Carr’s future in Las Vegas could be expedited by his contract. His $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his 2024 base salary becomes fully guaranteed if he is still on the Raiders roster three days after the Super Bowl, per NFL Network. Trades cannot become official...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

2022 NFL Week 17 predictions: Picks against spread for every game

According to C.J. Mosley, the “football gods were at work” last weekend, giving the Jets several out-of-town results they needed to keep their playoff hopes not only alive, but quite reasonable heading into Sunday. Not only that, but here comes the team’s most effective quarterback, Mike White, back from the injury heap, after a broken rib, to try to lead this two-game charge to glory. It’s all set up for the Jets in ways both good and dastardly. All they need are wins over the 7-8 Seahawks and 8-7 Dolphins, who are likely to be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, along with...
New York Post

Lamar Jackson’s impending contract standoff has the NFL talking, and scheming

In some cases, absence makes the wallet grow fatter. Popular instant reaction to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury (sprained PCL) on Dec. 4 was that a second straight December spent watching from the sideline (sprained ankle in 2021) served as proof that the 2019 NFL MVP got burnt playing with fire by not signing a long-term contract extension during the first 22 months he was eligible. An “injury-prone” label would be used against him at the negotiating table. But then the Ravens got another look at Life without Lamar. One year ago, the Ravens averaged 20.2 points and went 1-5 during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Patriots’ Mac Jones fined $23,976 for two unnecessary roughness plays

Mac Jones keeps on racking up fines. The Patriots starting quarterback got hit with two fines for a total of $23,976 because of separate instances of unnecessary roughness during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Bengals. Jones was previously fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Bills earlier in the month. One fine from last Sunday occurred from Jones completing a questionable play by going on the ground in front of Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple during a possible fumble return. Apple called the action “dirty,” but Jones said afterward he laid on the ground just in the hopes of blocking Apple’s path. “Everybody has...
New York Post

Seahawks vs. Jets prediction: Can Mike White ignite New York’s offense?

The Jets and Seahawks were two of the early darlings in this NFL season amid surprisingly hot starts. Both have cooled considerably ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Seattle that could have serious playoff implications for both sides. The Jets find themselves as road favorites for just the third time this season as they look to avoid their first winless December since 1996, when they won just one game all season. Can their offense show some life against the Seahawks, who have lost five of six games ahead of this Week 17 tilt? Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Jets look to turn around offense’s ‘backbreaking’ ineptitude on first down

The Jets’ offense spent too much time going backward against the Jaguars last week, something that has been a problem for the unit all season. They have been awful on first downs this year, and that has led to long distances to go on third down which have stalled the offense. Against the Jaguars, the Jets had penalties, sacks and runs for a loss on first down. Sure, Zach Wilson was not good, but it is also hard to operate when constantly facing third-and-long. The Jets average 7.7 yards to go on third down this season, tied for worst in the NFL...
New York Post

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Grab a marvelous for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also breakdown one of the NFL’s marquee matchups. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 in bet credits right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Giants’ Saquon Barkley getting first taste of real playoff opportunity

There has never been a game like this for Saquon Barkley. There has never been a game like this for most of the players who will suit up for the Giants on Sunday. If there indeed is a face of the franchise, Barkley is it. In some ways, he is the Giants’ heart and soul, as well. He has never set foot on a field wearing a Giants uniform with a chance to lock up a playoff berth. He has not sniffed the postseason. The closest he has come to picking up the scent was last week, when the Giants battled...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy