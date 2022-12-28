ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
News On 6

OHP Conducting DUI Checkpoints Across The State For New Year's Weekend

OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) troopers are conducting checkpoints across Oklahoma, including in Muskogee, as they look for impaired drivers this New Year’s weekend. State troopers said they use statistics to determine trouble areas and help pick locations perfect for checkpoints. Troopers pull about six cars off to the side...
KOCO

Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather

Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
KTUL

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
oklahoma.gov

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19 12/29/2022

As of this advisory, there are 1,250,013 total cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 608 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
news9.com

Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
news9.com

State Legislators Introduce Bill To End Traffic Citation Quotas

State legislators are working to keep Oklahomans from unnecessary headaches on the road with a new bill. Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow says Senate Bill 82 would prohibit law enforcement from requiring officers, justices or judges from fulfilling traffic citation quotas. It would also aim to ban the use of red light cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights.
news9.com

Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma

A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
