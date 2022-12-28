Read full article on original website
OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
As year comes to a close, Oklahoma fentanyl cases and overdoses continue to rise
TULSA, Okla. — Fentanyl can hurt the strongest people. Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the drug is killing people faster than ever before. “There needs to be more education because we have been preaching this message for 6-7 years,” Woodward said. “Fentanyl is not a new trend, it is continuing to increase in overdoses.”
OHP Conducting DUI Checkpoints Across The State For New Year's Weekend
OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) troopers are conducting checkpoints across Oklahoma, including in Muskogee, as they look for impaired drivers this New Year’s weekend. State troopers said they use statistics to determine trouble areas and help pick locations perfect for checkpoints. Troopers pull about six cars off to the side...
Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather
Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
Oklahoma hospital using new life-saving procedure to help people with heart disease
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Heart Hospital is now using a new treatment for people with heart disease. KOCO 5's Shelby Montgomery looks into the new life-saving procedure. Open the video player above for details.
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19 12/29/2022
As of this advisory, there are 1,250,013 total cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 608 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Fentanyl-Related Overdose Deaths Number In Hundreds In Oklahoma
There have been around 300 fentanyl related deaths in Oklahoma this year, according to state law enforcement agencies. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it is working with state legislature to help lower that number in 2023. In the meantime, OBN said they recommend everyone keep Narcan on them. Narcan...
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
State Legislators Introduce Bill To End Traffic Citation Quotas
State legislators are working to keep Oklahomans from unnecessary headaches on the road with a new bill. Senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow says Senate Bill 82 would prohibit law enforcement from requiring officers, justices or judges from fulfilling traffic citation quotas. It would also aim to ban the use of red light cameras, which take photos of vehicles that run red lights.
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
Wisconsin woman caught with drugs in car twice in less than 4 months in Oklahoma
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after she was caught with drugs in her car while driving through Garvin County twice in four months. “My client is innocent,” said Alan Taylor, defense attorney. Court documents show on August 22, Angela Fleming, of Wisconsin,...
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
