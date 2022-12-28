Read full article on original website
BB America's Top 10 Tiger Prospect List
At the end of the season, BB America ranked the Tigers' farm system 27th in MLB. Guardians 3rd, rest of the AL Central teams no higher than 24. Overall, though the Tigers' organization had the 4th best minor league W-L record, trailing just the Rays, Yankees, and Guardians. The Top 10 Prospect write up was done by Emily Waldon:
MLB in 2023, how will it be different?
Bigger bases, and slightly shorter distances between bases. More green lights, fewer red lights for baserunners. Less radical shifting and no more roving infielders or 4 OF alignments. 5-6-3 DPs will be uncommon again. Fewer pitcher step offs and pickoff attempts...more pitchouts and back picks?. No more loitering on the...
Scott Harris’s 2 Draft Strategy
For everyone wondering why Scoot Harris isn’t signing many free agents and seems to be taking flyers on many reclamation projects, it could be part of his 2 draft strategy. Unlike the other three leagues, baseball doesn’t really have a tanking strategy. There’s no such thing as a "can’t miss prospect" but landing in the top 3 in baseball does actually provide some high upside bats that usually make the big leagues. With that said, the Tiger’s will have a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft in 2023 and with the Tiger’s adding no bats thus far, a top lottery pick is in the cards for the draft in 2024.
Our Off Season in a nutshell
Well here we are, we have gotten very little in the way of transactions. I wanted a big signing, but never truly expected one. Honestly at this point, with what is left, should we sign anyone? Lets run down best case and worst case scenarios. Lets start with the elephant...
Tyler Nevin, 25, new Tiger Third Baseman?
I'm surprised that Scott Harris was still on the lookout for more players. Isn't his wedding and honeymoon looming soon?. Nevin is just 25, has about 64 games major league experience, and might just prove to be the new Tigers' third baseman. Perhaps he and Kriedler platoon. Perhaps its just a matter of competition between them.
