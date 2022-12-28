Texas WR Xavier Worthy wants to prove Texas is for real

Xavier Worthy is on a mission to prove Texas is heading in the right direction. He had the following to say about the momentum a win over Washington would bring.

I feel like this game is a stepping stone to what we’re going to do next year. I feel like this is going to show the country what we have going on at Texas.

Earlier on Tuesday some speculated that a neutral answer to the question of his return meant that Worthy would not return to Texas. The above quote doesn’t sound like something a portal-bound player would utter.

For now, it appears Worthy is bought into all the goals Steve Sarkisian and his team have on the horizon. A win over the talented Washington Huskies would be a strong springboard into 2023 but it won’t come easy.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix is now second in the nation in passing yards (4,354). The Longhorns could be in for a high scoring track meet, but Worthy will have a chance to be the difference maker to close the season.

