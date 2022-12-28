ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas WR Xavier Worthy wants to prove Texas is for real

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mfs6h_0jwyOdSx00

Xavier Worthy is on a mission to prove Texas is heading in the right direction. He had the following to say about the momentum a win over Washington would bring.

I feel like this game is a stepping stone to what we’re going to do next year. I feel like this is going to show the country what we have going on at Texas.

Earlier on Tuesday some speculated that a neutral answer to the question of his return meant that Worthy would not return to Texas. The above quote doesn’t sound like something a portal-bound player would utter.

For now, it appears Worthy is bought into all the goals Steve Sarkisian and his team have on the horizon. A win over the talented Washington Huskies would be a strong springboard into 2023 but it won’t come easy.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix is now second in the nation in passing yards (4,354). The Longhorns could be in for a high scoring track meet, but Worthy will have a chance to be the difference maker to close the season.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Pythons: In a true Christmas miracle, a 16-foot python who's been roaming Austin since at least July slowed down enough in the cold weather for the Austin Animal Center to catch him. Snow – an albino reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world – was warming up in a Coronado Hills garage.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million

6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy