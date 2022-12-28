Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
wdhn.com
Former NFL Referee Weighs in on Controversial Overturned Michigan TD
Terry McAulay discussed the disputed no-touchdown call in Michigan’s loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU’s 51–45 win against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl was a rollercoaster affair that became the highest scoring game in the bowl game’s history. However, it was also a gutsy...
wdhn.com
Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism
The quarterback's teammates have his back in the face of the latest negative reports. It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.
wdhn.com
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
wdhn.com
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
The safety is ending his career where it all started. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
wdhn.com
MNF: Bills-Bengals Player Prop Bets
Forget the quarterbacks, here are four other props worth targeting. The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight.
wdhn.com
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
wdhn.com
Watch: TCU Hit With Seemingly Phantom Roughing the Passer Call vs. Michigan
The officiating was called into question once again in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. The first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl could not have gone much better for TCU. The Horned Frogs ran an...
wdhn.com
Falcons WR Batson Arrested, Accused of Fighting Police After DUI Stop
The fifth-year practice squad receiver ‘is facing multiple charges,’ per an Atlanta police department release. Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department. Batson, 27, is currently a member of Atlanta’s practice squad. According to the police...
wdhn.com
NFL Analysts’s Freezing Cold TCU Take Resurfaces After Fiesta Bowl Showdown
The NFL analyst had no faith in TCU’s ability to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff. Most critics and fans across the college football landscape doubted the play and strength of TCU throughout the 2022 season. With Sonny Dykes in his first year as head coach in a program that finished 5-7 in the ’21 season, the Horned Frogs had the same 200-1 odds as Arizona and Mississippi State to compete for a College Football Playoff national championship at the start of the season.
wdhn.com
Bucs’ Blaine Gabbert Shares Story of Helicopter Crash Rescue
The Tampa signal-caller found himself at the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon. Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert found himself at the right place at the right time when a helicopter crashed into Tampa’s Hillsborough Bay on Thursday evening. The longtime NFL signal-caller was able to assist with the rescue effort of the helicopter’s four passengers, all of whom emerged without injuries.
wdhn.com
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
wdhn.com
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
wdhn.com
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys (12-4) posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994...
wdhn.com
Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game. Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski.
wdhn.com
Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift
Influential bettors are on the Buckeyes ahead of the Peach Bowl. As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
wdhn.com
Jalen Hurts listed as “doubtful” for Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as “doubtful” on their final injury report released Friday. He sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles win over Chicago on December 18th and missed Sunday’s game against Dallas. Gardner Minshew stepped in for Hurts and...
Comments / 0