Midland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigating human remains

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:18 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas in reference to possible human remains found in the area. Officers on the scene confirmed the remains are human. There were no...
seminolesentinel.com

2 Manhut Begins for Suspected Seminole Human Trafficer

The January 2nd edition of the Sentinel was still on the newsstands when news broke that a light plane, allegedly piloted by Seminole resident Tobias Penner Peters, had crash landed after takeou from the Presidio-Lely Airport in the desert near the bor der town of Presidio, Texas on Dec. 30, 2021. With the help of Presidio Police ovcers, Border Patrol agents, and local fire and EMS personnel,…
PRESIDIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers.  Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.  Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of attacking son-in-law with pipe

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on December 21 after investigators said he attacked another man. 67-year-old Rosalio Tavares Flores has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  When questioned, investigators said Flores told them he attacked his son-in-law because he was not welcome in the house and had been warned […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department investigating murder

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property.  According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Crash north of Midland leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on November 27, the woman pictured below was caught on camera selecting items at HEB on Andrews Highway. Investigators said she then walked out of the store with about $230 […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
LAMESA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dollar General employee accused of pocketing stolen cash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Schuyler Wight recently discovered nine leaking wells on his property in Pecos County.
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of murder suspects

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left two people dead.  The incident occurred at The Ranch Apartments on December 17- investigators said Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims were shot and killed […]
MIDLAND, TX

