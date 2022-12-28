Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MPD investigating would-be theft suspects accused of threatening store employees
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on November 30, the two women pictured below entered HEB on Andrews Highway and filled mobile carts with about $524 worth of meat and cosmetics. The pair then allegedly […]
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department investigating human remains
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:18 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Texas in reference to possible human remains found in the area. Officers on the scene confirmed the remains are human. There were no...
seminolesentinel.com
2 Manhut Begins for Suspected Seminole Human Trafficer
The January 2nd edition of the Sentinel was still on the newsstands when news broke that a light plane, allegedly piloted by Seminole resident Tobias Penner Peters, had crash landed after takeou from the Presidio-Lely Airport in the desert near the bor der town of Presidio, Texas on Dec. 30, 2021. With the help of Presidio Police ovcers, Border Patrol agents, and local fire and EMS personnel,…
OPD makes arrest in murder of Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Mo” Rogers. Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000. Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers […]
Odessa man accused of attacking son-in-law with pipe
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on December 21 after investigators said he attacked another man. 67-year-old Rosalio Tavares Flores has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. When questioned, investigators said Flores told them he attacked his son-in-law because he was not welcome in the house and had been warned […]
DPS identifies drivers in deadly Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Midland County Thursday night. According to DPS, around 6:31 p.m., Marco Antonio Vallejo, 52, of El Paso, was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck with a trailer south on SH-158. David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department investigating murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder near Dixie in Odessa. Maurice Rogers was found dead at the 1000 block of E 36th after OPD went to his house on a welfare check just before 11 a.m. After an initial investigation, officers found several bullet...
Odessa woman accused of stealing rent money
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after her employer said she allegedly pocketed the rent money and failed to pay the bill. 27-year-old Jennifer Vazquez has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, in mid-October, a business owner called 911 and said his employee, identified as Vazquez, […]
cbs7.com
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
Man accused of damaging in-laws’ home while searching for estranged wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on Christmas Day after he allegedly damaged a home while searching for his estranged wife. Arturo Vizcaino, 27, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit on December 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department said they saw a truck pulling […]
1 killed in 2-vehicle Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one person killed in a Martin County crash on Thursday. According to DPS, around 11:14 p.m., Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis Texas, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer south on State Highway 349, near mile marker 306.
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on November 27, the woman pictured below was caught on camera selecting items at HEB on Andrews Highway. Investigators said she then walked out of the store with about $230 […]
cbs7.com
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was caught shoplifting in Dillards by an off-duty deputy. The shoplifter took off, outside into a Red Kia Soul that was waiting for him outside. The deputy got into his car to begin chasing after him...
fox34.com
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
Dollar General employee accused of pocketing stolen cash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was […]
cbs7.com
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Schuyler Wight recently discovered nine leaking wells on his property in Pecos County.
A slew of road projects coming to Odessa: Here’s what drivers need to know
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A slew of new road projects for the City of Odessa will soon be underway. They’ll all be starting January 3, when folks head back to work and school following an extended holiday break. Here is what you need to know as you plan your commute. Faudree Road The first phase of […]
Suspected drunk driver hits parked cars before crashing into tree, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a series of crashes. Alex Gaona Soto Jr., 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, elevated to a felony because of at least two prior drunk driving conviction, as well as […]
Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of murder suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left two people dead. The incident occurred at The Ranch Apartments on December 17- investigators said Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims were shot and killed […]
Comments / 1