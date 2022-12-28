ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma in 70-69 victory

In the first true road game of the season for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, the Longhorns made 9-of-9 free-throw attempts in the final 2:07 and guard Marcus Carr hit a big spinning hook shot in the lane as the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 70-69 in Norman in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
pacificnwsports.com

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win

In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
SEATTLE, WA
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 6 Texas travels to Norman to face Oklahoma in Big 12 opener

On Saturday, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns travel to Norman to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a Red River Rivalry game to start the conference slate for both programs as the Longhorns seek to defend a three-game winning streak on the road against the Sooners. The matchup at...
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington live updates: Longhorns respond to cut lead to 27-17

SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening. The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.
AUSTIN, TX
HuskyMaven

6 Uninterrupted Minutes in the Pregame World of Kalen Deboer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Kalen DeBoer answers to more than 100 University of Washington football players, 10 assistant coaches, another 40 on his support staff, recruits, donors, media members, fans and his athletic director. It's difficult for this Husky football coach — the 30th in school history and the...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023

Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
TUMWATER, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy