Springfield house fire leaves 8 without a home
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 70-72 West Alvord Street Sunday morning for a house fire.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Nonprofit donates vehicle to recovering Springfield artist
A Springfield artist has been donated a vehicle to help him with transportation troubles.
westernmassnews.com
Families ring in the New Year together at Holyoke’s First Night Junior
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, kids in Holyoke had a New Year’s Eve celebration of their own at the Holyoke Heritage State Park. Western Mass News stopped by the event to see how parents and kids plan to start the new year. Before the ball drops at midnight,...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual First Night
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Night in Northampton brought thousands from all over the area to the streets of downtown Northampton. This year 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area welcomed guests to celebrate the new year in person. From fireworks to free hot chocolate, folks are...
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
City of Springfield to start compliance checks on businesses that sell alcohol in 2023
The Springfield Police Department announced on Thursday that starting in 2023 they'll be performing random compliance checks on businesses in the city that sell alcohol.
westernmassnews.com
Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
Connecticut pot shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night
SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering.
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
westernmassnews.com
Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
