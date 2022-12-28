ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton celebrates New Year’s Eve with annual First Night

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Night in Northampton brought thousands from all over the area to the streets of downtown Northampton. This year 22 venues from Smith College to the Hotel Northampton area welcomed guests to celebrate the new year in person. From fireworks to free hot chocolate, folks are...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Boston

State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night

SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering. 
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials raise alarms on propane-fueled space heater safety after 2 recent fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a second propane-fueled space heater was tied to a fire, the latest being in Brimfield last week where one person died. The first, a 2-alarm fire Springfield just weeks before Christmas. “Propane-fueled space heaters are extremely dangerous, they’re illegal...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

