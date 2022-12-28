Read full article on original website
Related
Class-Action Lawsuit Aims to Represent 1M FTX Customers
A class-action lawsuit aiming to represent 1 million FTX customers has been filed. The suit has been filed against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange and former executives, including founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). It aims to get a declaration that FTX customers in the United...
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
Bankman-Fried Used Alameda Funds to Buy Robinhood Shares, Court Documents Say
The question of ownership of FTX’s shares of Robinhood stock has become more complicated. FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) told a court before he was arrested in the Bahamas that he and FTX co-founder Gary Wang borrowed $546 million from Alameda Research to capitalize Emergent Fidelity Technologies, which later bought the shares in Robinhood, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Dec. 27), citing documents from a court in Antigua and Barbuda.
Fidelity Investments Plans NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Services
Fidelity Investments’ metaverse plans reportedly include developing an NFT marketplace. The financial services corporation has filed trademark applications for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse, Cointelegraph reported Monday (Dec. 26), citing a tweet by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
Crypto Trader Charged With Mango Markets Price Manipulation
A crypto trader has been charged with fraud related to the Mango Markets exchange. Avraham Eisenberg was arrested in Puerto Rico and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan with commodities fraud and manipulation, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). The complaint alleges that Eisenberg manipulated the price of...
CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online
Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
Automation Does the Work Accountants No Longer Want To
CFOs looking for talented accountants and audit lieutenants aren’t having much luck finding them. Just ask crypto executives how their search is going. As OpenEnvoy CEO Matt Tillman told PYMNTS in an interview earlier this year, “There’s not a lot of people moving into the profession, and there are many people who are retiring from that profession.”
Finclusion Group Rebrands as Fin, Nets $2M Startup Funding
The African FinTech group Finclusion Group has received $2 million in startup funding. The latest investment coincides with a company-wide rebranding with the group now going by the name Fin. Since it was founded in 2018, Fin has developed a range of FinTech products with the aim of closing Africa’s...
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Global Merger-and-Acquisition Activity Drops 36% in Second Half of 2022
There was a record drop in global merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity over the last six months. The value of global M&A deal-making fell from $2.2 trillion in the first half of 2022 to $1.4 trillion in the second half, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 29), citing figures from data provider Refinitiv.
More Back Doors Found in Bankman-Fried’s Black Box at FTX
New SEC filings show that an eCommerce site riddled with errors was central to Sam Bankman-Fried’s alleged commingling of FTX assets. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint, FTX allegedly instructed customers looking to trade on its exchange to wire their funds to North Dimension Inc., a purported online electronics retailer.
Twelve Stories That Shaped Real-Time Payments in 2022
Real-time payments provide value because knowing exactly when a payment will be received cannot be overstated. This is especially true for those with tight cash flow when paying rent or bills. Minimizing financial anxiety is important for consumers and businesses, and real-time payments can provide the speed, ease and security that can supercharge budgets, productivity and confidence.
Will Consumer Confidence Drive Higher Spending at Main Street SMBs?
Consumer confidence is improving, but how quickly that translates into stronger spending remains unclear. As far as Main Street businesses are concerned, a bump in sales can’t happen soon enough in the wake of the third year of macro challenges. This, as a spate of economic reports and PYMNTS’...
Subscription and Digital Commerce DTCs Seen Facing Continued Headwinds
Direct-to-consumer subscription providers and digital commerce brands aren’t out of the woods yet. After a year of hardships and headwinds, those merchants betting on long-term profitability could be in for a surprise, market watchers say, while projecting further challenges in 2023. As worsening economic conditions are drying up the...
Instacart Valuation Cut for Fourth Time in 2022
Instacart has reportedly lowered its valuation by 20%, in what would be the 4th such reduction this year. According to a report in The Information Tuesday (Dec. 27) that cites unnamed sources, the grocery delivery service provider's internal valuation now stands at $10 Billion, that's down from $24 billion in March, $15 billion in July and $13 billion in October.
61% of Main Street Businesses Raised Prices to Offset Inflation
As inflation drove costs up, most Main Street businesses got busy hiking their own prices too. While small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are typically reluctant to take this route, new PYMNTS research revealed that the majority of SMBs have reacted to rising supplier costs, energy, rent, labor and other higher expenses by increasing their prices.
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
How US Consumers Lived Their Best Digital Lives in 2022
2022 marked many consumers’ triumphant return to the physical world after two years of pandemic-related restrictions — but even after options have opened up, their appetite for digital commerce experiences has not gone away. PYMNTS’ research finds that consumers used digital in their everyday lives 10 percent more in November 2022 than in November 2021, and this upward trend shows no sign of stopping.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0