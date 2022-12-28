Read full article on original website
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
Quad City Kwanzaa celebration
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities will be held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and activities for children all to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Guest...
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roger Wakeland, 88, is an artist. “Some of [my drawings] take eight hours or more, and other ones take me an hour,” Wakeland said. “That’s all I do when I’m sitting. I do three or four a day. As long as I can live a little bit longer, I enjoy coloring.”
Quad Cities’ tourism highlights of 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Residents of the Quad Cities can be proud that our community is constantly improving, changing, and moving toward the future. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, highlights many of the exciting tourism milestones from 2022 including the Viking Cruise Lines, TBK Sports Complex expansion, and the launch of Visit Quad Cities’ Art Trail and Glass Hunt. Herrell additionally teases some of the things residents can look forward to in 2023.
Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
Safe and happy New Year’s Eve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital. Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double...
New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Are you experiencing a friendship recession?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite all of our social media “friendships” and followers, many of us are not forming face-to-face, real-life friendships. This trend has led to what some experts call a friendship recession. Florence Ann Romano is an advocate for “building your village”. She wrote a book titled...
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Art Center is earning national recognition again. “The Muscatine Art Center was recently reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums,” said Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it’s really a huge achievement. People who really appreciate fine art will be surprised to see the caliber of artists represented in our collection.”
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Downtown Rock Island supports Blue Cat Brewing Co. Thursday and Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant. Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”
Giving Christmas trees a new purpose
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the holiday season wrapping up, it’s time to get rid of the Christmas tree. Public work crews across the Quad Cities are hard at work collecting used Christmas trees from people’s yards. “The compost facility has been around since 1996, so any yard...
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
QC church holds New Year’s Eve Watch Night service
Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, will hold its New Year’s Eve Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be a time of devotion, praise, rejoicing and just giving God thanks for bringing us through another year, according to a news release. The...
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
