Lamar, SC

WBTW News13

5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
LAMAR, SC
counton2.com

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Darlington County deputies arrest third suspect after shooting into a home with children inside

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in an investigation into a shooting early in December. According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., deputies responded to a home on Kant drive after two suspects reportedly opened fire. There were five people inside the home including a one-year-old, two-year-old and four-year-old children.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxb.com

Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County

An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says

LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
LUGOFF, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC

