Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
WMBF
Robeson County man charged with murder in fatal New Year’s Day shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Maxton man is charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in Robeson County on New Year’s Day. Deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to an altercation that led to a shooting, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
5 arrested, including teen, after 4 injured in November gunfight near Lamar
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were arrested, including a 17-year-old, after four people were injured in a gunfight in November in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The gunfight happened in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, deputies said. Jamieson Parker Garner, Lawrence Jashawn Burroughs, Jyrek Monta Prince and […]
New Year's Eve fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a suspect after they say the person killed another man who was trying to stop a fight on New Year's Eve. Police say an arrest warrant for murder is out for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Officers...
counton2.com
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
WMBF
Darlington County deputies arrest third suspect after shooting into a home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect in an investigation into a shooting early in December. According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., deputies responded to a home on Kant drive after two suspects reportedly opened fire. There were five people inside the home including a one-year-old, two-year-old and four-year-old children.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in a donation bin in Lugoff. Kershaw County Coroner David West said the female body was discovered in a clothing donation bin between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.
SLED, local agencies investigating after body found in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.
WMBF
Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
WMBF
‘They need role models’: Impacted Florence County community reacts to shooting involving 2 teens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old is in a hospital bed, while the teen accused of shooting him is now in jail. Florence County deputies arrested 17-year-old Javorious Gore Wednesday after they said he shot a 15-year-old along Allies Court, between Freedom Boulevard and National Cemetery Road. RELATED COVERAGE |...
WMBF
Florence police arrest, charge man with manslaughter in shooting investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of Kenneth Davis just days before Christmas. On December 23, Davis was found unresponsive in a yard after residents in the area heard gunshots. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Coroner’s office identifies person killed...
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
wpde.com
Person wanted for domestic violence found beaten behind Florence Co. gas station: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in serious condition after he was badly beaten with a hammer Wednesday night along Highway 76 in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said the victim was found severely beaten and...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
wfxb.com
Man Beaten Outside Of Gas Station In Florence County
An investigation has been opened in the case of a man who was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County. On Wednesday, the man was found at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76. He had been beaten with an object that deputies believe could have been a hammer.
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.
wpde.com
Deputies, federal agents respond to threat at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to a threat Friday at the Campbell Soup plant on N.C. Highway 71 in the Maxton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Major Damien McLean said, “Deputies...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
