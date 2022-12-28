ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

How to protect your home from frozen pipes as temperatures start to drop

PITTSBURGH — Whether you are home this weekend or traveling, these tips are important to put in place. “First locate where your main water line comes into your house it’s usually next to the water meter. You want to exercise the valves to shut the water lines off to the house in case a line were to burst,” said Rick Mongiovi who’s the owner of Mongiovi & Son Plumbing Contractor, L.P.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Forecast for ice and wind in Pacific Northwest makes preparation top priority

Freezing rain, frigid temperatures and strong Columbia River Gorge winds are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. Pacific Power is preparing for possible electric service outages. “Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE

