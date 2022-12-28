2024 Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons speaks his recruitment

Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons is one of the top players in the class of 2024.

Coming off a record-setting state championship performance, the 247Sports composite ranks Simmons as the No. 5 overall player and the top prospect in the state of Texas. He holds over offers 40 offers from some of the best programs in the nation, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Whatever team ending up lucky enough to land Simmons in the next cycle is getting an elite talent.

The Duncanville product stands in a college-ready 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. His excellent athleticism makes him a nightmare matchup of the edge for opposing quarterbacks. Simmons had six tackles and two sacks to lead his panthers to the Texas state title, winning MVP in the process.

Simmons sat down with On3 Sports to speak about some of the schools standing out in his recruitment thus far. He mentioned six schools fighting for his commitment.

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“First I wanna get to next is Georgia and see them Dawgs. They’ve been talking about me and seeing me, coming for me hard and I’ve just been busy so I haven’t had the time to get down there, but that’s one of the first spots I wanna get down to. It’s crazy what they’re doing, but they’re the real deal and I wanna be the real deal, too.”

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“The Boot, that’s forever a spot in my heart,” said Simmons. “Whatever I drop, top schools, top five, LSU will for sure be in there.”

TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“They want me right now and they tell me they have everything I need,” Simmons said. “My family is right there and they want my family to come out, sit in the good seats, the whole deal. They’re coming for me hard.”

Texas

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

“All of them are coming for me hard at Texas,” Simmons laughed. “They’ve been calling and texting me, and wanting to get me back down there real bad.”

Alabama and Tennessee

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports