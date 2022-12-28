ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2024 Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons speaks his recruitment

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJf8X_0jwyNtJ800

Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons is one of the top players in the class of 2024.

Coming off a record-setting state championship performance, the 247Sports composite ranks Simmons as the No. 5 overall player and the top prospect in the state of Texas. He holds over offers 40 offers from some of the best programs in the nation, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Whatever team ending up lucky enough to land Simmons in the next cycle is getting an elite talent.

The Duncanville product stands in a college-ready 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. His excellent athleticism makes him a nightmare matchup of the edge for opposing quarterbacks. Simmons had six tackles and two sacks to lead his panthers to the Texas state title, winning MVP in the process.

Simmons sat down with On3 Sports to speak about some of the schools standing out in his recruitment thus far. He mentioned six schools fighting for his commitment.

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D39JL_0jwyNtJ800
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“First I wanna get to next is Georgia and see them Dawgs. They’ve been talking about me and seeing me, coming for me hard and I’ve just been busy so I haven’t had the time to get down there, but that’s one of the first spots I wanna get down to. It’s crazy what they’re doing, but they’re the real deal and I wanna be the real deal, too.”

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFObO_0jwyNtJ800
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“The Boot, that’s forever a spot in my heart,” said Simmons. “Whatever I drop, top schools, top five, LSU will for sure be in there.”

TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q36hZ_0jwyNtJ800
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“They want me right now and they tell me they have everything I need,” Simmons said. “My family is right there and they want my family to come out, sit in the good seats, the whole deal. They’re coming for me hard.”

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GPKu_0jwyNtJ800
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

“All of them are coming for me hard at Texas,” Simmons laughed. “They’ve been calling and texting me, and wanting to get me back down there real bad.”

Alabama and Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tbeU_0jwyNtJ800
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re both coming at me pretty hard right now,” Simmons said of Tennessee and Alabama. “Really, really hard.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations

Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player. "There...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Hires Legendary High School Football Coach

Matt Rhule has reportedly brought in a legendary high school coach as the newest member of his Nebraska staff. Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager has resigned from his longtime post and will join the Cornhuskers as tight ends coach/special teams assistant. Reports of this possible move first surfaced last...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy