Springfield, MA

WTNH

State Police investigate shooting on Rte 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near exit 60. Both the north and southbound sides of the highway in this area are closed while police investigate. Authorities confirm that Troop I […]
HAMDEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Springfield Good Samaritan Helps Save Officers, Suspect Grabs Police Gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A good Samaritan saved two police officers' lives after a suspect got ahold of an officer's gun in Springfield on Tuesday. At around 12:30 P.M. Springfield Police got reports of an armed robbery at the Metro PCS on Armory Street. Shortly after, an officer saw a man matching the description of the robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace. When the officer approached the man, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, a struggle began between the two, Springfield Police said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT

