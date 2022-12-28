Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Police investigate shooting on Rte 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near exit 60. Both the north and southbound sides of the highway in this area are closed while police investigate. Authorities confirm that Troop I […]
Springfield house fire leaves 8 without a home
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 70-72 West Alvord Street Sunday morning for a house fire.
Crews respond to fire on West Alvord St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to West Alvord Street in Springfield in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of a fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, 8 people were displaced and are being assessed by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
Springfield Good Samaritan Helps Save Officers, Suspect Grabs Police Gun
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A good Samaritan saved two police officers' lives after a suspect got ahold of an officer's gun in Springfield on Tuesday. At around 12:30 P.M. Springfield Police got reports of an armed robbery at the Metro PCS on Armory Street. Shortly after, an officer saw a man matching the description of the robbery suspect on Chapin Terrace. When the officer approached the man, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, a struggle began between the two, Springfield Police said.
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
MSCPA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter look to place pets from Texas, Kentucky. The animals will be available for adoption after their 48-hour quarantine. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 23 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to the Green River...
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
Local autobody owner to fix good Samaritan’s car for free as thank you for heroism
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is being hailed a hero by city leaders after police said he jumped into action when he saw an officer struggling with an armed robbery suspect. He was publicly thanked Wednesday by Springfield officials, standing next to his proud brother, sister, and daughter.
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
VIDEO: Massachusetts robbery suspect found hiding in large tree
A suspect that was allegedly involved in an overnight Worcester store robbery was found by State Police hiding in a large tree.
Local police increase patrols for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many local police departments will be stepping up patrols Saturday night, attempting to keep the roads a little safer. New Year’s Eve is often considered the biggest party day of the year, celebrated with champagne, and staying up until midnight to ring in 2023. However, if you are sipping on champagne, you’ll want to plan how you’re getting home safely before you have your first drink. The national safety council estimates 408 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s holiday.
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after collision on I-91 in Windsor Locks: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong way and colliding with another car on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks early Saturday morning. State police were called to a wrong-way driver on I-91 south, near Exit 40 in Windsor Locks. A car was traveling...
Haz-Mat response for suspicious package in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to 85 Tamarack Street for a suspicious package.
Families ring in the New Year together at Holyoke’s First Night Junior
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, kids in Holyoke had a New Year’s Eve celebration of their own at the Holyoke Heritage State Park. Western Mass News stopped by the event to see how parents and kids plan to start the new year. Before the ball drops at midnight,...
