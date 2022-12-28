Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
Henry County Daily Herald
'Resilient' Georgia Bulldogs keep national title repeat hopes alive with comeback
Of all the gaudy statistics, both good and bad, that can be associated with top-seeded Georgia’s 42-41 victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State as New Year’s Eve turned into New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage wasn’t a number, but a word. “Our guys are extremely...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Wins Ultimate Game of Inches to Survive Ohio State
ATLANTA — The term “game of inches” has been attached to college football since at least 1941, when it was attributed to Illinois coach Bob Zuppke. More than eight decades later, on the final night of the year 2022, that aphorism was more relevant than ever.
Henry County Daily Herald
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
Henry County Daily Herald
Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson being out...
Henry County Daily Herald
Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury
The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.
Henry County Daily Herald
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Henry County Daily Herald
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents
STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum's success in a welcome letter to the residents.
