SFGate

Man kills tire shop worker moving car, thinking he was thief

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A man was charged with murder Saturday after shooting a tire shop employee in Georgia moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief, police said. The man brought his car in for service at the Tires Plus in Decatur on Saturday afternoon...
DECATUR, GA

