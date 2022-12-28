Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Gervonta Davis' accuser now says that fighter 'did not harm me'
Editor’s note: This article was updated to indicate that the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia card on Saturday is scheduled to take place as scheduled as of now. The woman who said Gervonta Davis struck her Tuesday in Parkland, Florida evidently is walking back her allegation. Vanessa Posso, the mother...
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr asks “Who’s next?”
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr wants fans to choose who he should fight next following his tougher-than-expected victory over 43-year-old former two-time world title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz in a WBC title eliminator last September in Los Angeles, California. Ruiz (35-2, 22...
Yardbarker
Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
BoxingNews24.com
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Top 10 Boxing Wish List for 2023
By Geoffrey Ciani: With 2022 quickly drawing towards an end, boxing fans look forward to 2023 where a lot of interesting potential match-ups can come together. Historically speaking, for the most part, the state of health for the popularity of professional boxing is largely dependent upon the state of the heavyweight division. For that reason alone, there is one logical match up that can happen in 2023 that would be sure to cause excitement among boxing fans – a showdown for undisputed supremacy between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of this one would produce the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis – more than 20 damn years ago!
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev picked as #1 pound-for-pound by Stephen A. Smith
By Adam Baskin: Stephen A. Smith of ESPN picks Artur Beterbiev as the pound-for-pound fighter in boxing following the previous #1 Canelo Alvarez being soundly beaten by Dmitry Bivol last May in a full-scale rout. Smith points out that all the fighters at 175 are “running” from the unbeaten IBF,...
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
BoxingNews24.com
4th annual Boxingnews24 Top to Bottom Review
By Charles C.B.: Here’s to another round! 2022 started with so much potential and had the makings of one of the best years in boxing in recent memory based on potential alone, all things considered. Unfortunately, as a boxing fan and poster like myself (Chuck_TheBoxingGuru), we fell short of...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs A 'Stricter Camp'
It appears that Anthony Joshua is on the hunt once again for a new trainer. After losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, Joshua split from longtime coach Rob McCracken and had training sessions with the likes of Eddy Reynoso, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ronnie Shields, and Virgil Hunter, among others, before settling with Robert Garcia.
UFC alum Danilo Marques headlines PFL's 2023 heavyweight Challenger Series
The PFL announced its heavyweight matchups for the 2023 Challenger Series. The 2023 Challenger Series will air on Fridays and takes place Jan. 27 through March 17 in Orlando, Fla., on Fubo Sports Network. Each week fights across all eight of the PFL’s divisions will take place, and at the end of each event, a PFL contract is awarded to one of the winners by a judging panel.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol = Eddie Hearn’s best fight of 2022
By Sean Jones: In looking back at Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s best fights of 2022, you’d have to pick Dmitry Bivol’s upset of Canelo Alvarez as by far the best of the bunch. The Canelo-Bivol fight stands out among the other great fights that Hearn scheduled...
worldboxingnews.net
Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers. One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man. Transgender Boxing explained. World Boxing...
MMAWeekly.com
Henry Cejudo is not a fan of the UFC Apex
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo isn’t a fan of the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas and believes the fighters deserve better. The facility was opened in June 2019 and served as the go-to venue during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight promotion still uses the Apex to host fight cards and the first UFC event of 2023 will be held there. The venue seats up to 1,000 spectators.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum states Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko is “essentially made” for 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Bob Arum says a fight between Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko is “essentially made” for early 2023. The Top Rank boss Arum is trying to iron down a date and a location for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight. Haney, 24, has been pushing to...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Kazuto Ioka & Joshua Franco fight to 12-round majority draw
114-114 With the home crowd in Japan going wild each time Ioka would land anything, it’s not a shock that the judges scored it a draw, but the fight wasn’t close. Franco dominated the contest with his nonstop pressure, combination punching, and the volume of shots that he landed in the fight. His combination punching was beautiful to watch, as he was unloading with punches, overwhelming Ioka’s defensive shell.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney sparring Tank Davis’ opponent Hector Luis Garcia in competitive work
By Allan Fox: Sparring video of Devin Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, was leaked today, showing a VERY competitive spar & not the one-sided situation that ‘The Dream’ had said it had been. With the problems the smaller super featherweight...
