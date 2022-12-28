ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Three stand out for 5-star TE Duce Robinson who could make Signing Day decision

Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top un-committed players still on the board but does have a good idea when he’ll be making his college choice. Robinson is the consensus top tight end in the country this year and is rated the No. 17 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was probably the nation’s best tight end a year ago, regardless of class and his upside is off the charts.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation

Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

