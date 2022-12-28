Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum's Shocking Nick Saban Comments
No one has been a bigger fan of Nick Saban than Paul Finebaum over the years. However, the longtime SEC analyst let the 71-year-old Alabama head coach have it during a segment on ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday morning. Finebaum said Saban the 2022 season was "probably ...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
Look: Mother of Top Recruit Didn't Want Son To Play For Deion Sanders
Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II had plenty of big-name suitors before choosing to sign with the Texas Longhorns last week. 247Sports' No. 6 wideout in the 2023 class, Cook was pursued by Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon before committing to Steve Sarkisian's squad on ...
Colorado signee Dylan Edwards breaks down his close relationship with head coach Deion Sanders
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards was the first big fish to jump in board at Colorado when Deion Sanders took over and broke down how tough it was to flip from Notre Dame. Edwards committed to Notre Dame back in August and looked solid in...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Star's Wild Accusation
The Ohio State Buckeyes have their season's greatest test ahead of them Saturday, a Peach Bowl showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. But the team is in the news for a different reason Friday. Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka mentioned to the press yesterday that he'd been approached by other ...
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Three stand out for 5-star TE Duce Robinson who could make Signing Day decision
Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top un-committed players still on the board but does have a good idea when he’ll be making his college choice. Robinson is the consensus top tight end in the country this year and is rated the No. 17 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was probably the nation’s best tight end a year ago, regardless of class and his upside is off the charts.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
