Charlotte, NC

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
 2 days ago

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear

The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”

After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns

Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
CLEVELAND, OH
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
BALTIMORE, MD
