NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Derek Carr leaves the Las Vegas Raiders after benching
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers
Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear
The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The NFL has named Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16. This comes after a huge performance by Heyward in the Steelers 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve. Heyward finished the game with seven tackles, two sacks,...
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
In a white elephant exchange, Heyward gifted a Bernese Mountain puppy to his defensive teammate.
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Is Mike Tomlin just Marvin Lewis 2.0?
For years it was Steelers fans that would enjoy the woes of Bengals fans and then coach Marvin Lewis. A little over a decade ago Lewis and the Bengals won 58 games and were 0-5 in the playoffs.
Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Hilarious Retirement Message He Received From Teammate
The Arizona Cardinals haven't made many positive headlines this season, but the Kliff Kingsbury-coached squad has had the privilege of rostering J.J. Watt for his final NFL season. Watt's many on-field accomplishments are perhaps overshadowed by his prolific philanthropic successes. It's no ...
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Rivera names Carson Wentz starter over Taylor Heinicke vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders have named Carson Wentz the starting quarterback for their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday morning.
Yardbarker
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns
Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
537
Followers
4K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0