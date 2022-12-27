ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Hot Purple Energy founder hospitalized after dirt bike crash in Morongo Basin

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Update Dec. 28 2:15 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. released new details on how Nate Otto was located following his temporary disappearance.

The Sheriff's Dept. revealed that Otto was found by a concerned civilian Tuesday evening. Otto was found with significant, life-threatening injuries from crashing his dirt bike.

Due to the rugged terrain and Otto's injuries, a Sheriff's Aviation Division helicopter hoisted paramedics down to Otto and immediately began life-saving efforts. Deputies and Search and Rescue team members were guided into the area and assisted the paramedics.

Despite high winds and incoming rain, Otto and the paramedics were hoisted into the helicopter.

Once safely in the helicopter, Otto was transported to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for continued medical treatment.

Hot Purple Energy released a new statement on Nate Otto Wednesday morning

"Nate Otto, the founder and President of Hot Purple Energy, was rescued early Tuesday evening. He is currently hospitalized and in stable condition. On behalf of the Hot Purple Energy family, we cannot thank enough all the first responders and volunteers who assisted in the search and rescue efforts. The outpouring of community support has been truly touching and we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Ottos and Hot Purple Energy employees during Nate’s recovery.

If you'd like to send Nate a get well soon message we encourage you to visit the following link: https://www.groupgreeting.com/sign/b7105c50eb6cd85 "

Update Dec. 27 5:50 p.m.

Nate Otto has been found safe and is being picked up, a spokesperson for Hot Purple Energy confirmed.

Original Report Dec. 27 3:30 p.m.

The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced.

Nate Otto , 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26.

Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Nate Otto
(Courtesy of Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station)

He was last seen wearing a red and white dirk bike jersey and a black helmet.

Photo of Nate Otto and his dirt bike
(Courtesy of Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station)

Deputies and the Sheriff's Dept. Aviation Division are actively searching for Otto in the area.

Hot Purple Energy released a statement on Otto's disappearance:

"Nate Otto, the founder and President of Hot Purple Energy, is currently missing. Nate is an experienced and avid motocross enthusiast who has not been heard from since leaving to ride his dirt bike near Morongo Valley on the morning of Monday, December 26. When Nate had not returned by late afternoon on Monday, the authorities were called in and search and rescue efforts were commenced. We do not have more information beyond that.

We are grateful to the volunteers and professionals who sprang into action to search for Nate and have been touched by the outpouring of community support. Hot Purple Energy is one big family and everyone here is doing everything they can to help whether directly or indirectly. This company provides so much to our employees, their families and the community and while we are all very worried, we have no choice but to continue on with the business of Hot Purple Energy, which is what Nate would want us to do.

We ask that people respect the privacy of Nate’s family and our staff as we await further developments. If there is one person who has shown the ability to overcome any adversity that life has thrown his way, it is Nate Otto, and every person here has the greatest faith in Nate’s ability to return safely to his family and friends."

Nate Otto's photo on the Hot Purple Energy website

Anyone who has information on Otto is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 760-366-4175 or 909-387-8313.

