31 movies with Wisconsin ties in 2022, from 'Babylon' to 'Bullet Train' to 'She Said'

spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
empowerwisconsin.org
10 most woke moments of 2022
MADISON — In a surprise to absolutely no one paying any attention, Wisconsin made the cut for 2022’s ranking of the Top 10 Most Woke States. While this ranking took into consideration only six criteria for wokeness, we are confident that any expansion of those criteria would only result in Wisconsin rising in the rankings.
News 3 Now welcomes (back) Kelly Slifka
There's a new face on the News 3 Now This Morning team, but it's one you may have seen before.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
wpr.org
'It was complicated': Professors explain the history and enforcement of abortion in Wisconsin
Historical analyses of abortion vary widely. Depending on what you read, abortion in early America was commonplace, safe, legal and accepted — or it was dangerous and uncommon. The abortion history debate was elevated this summer when the United States Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
cwbradio.com
Thursday's High School Scoreboard
Championship - Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46 - P. Opelt (Neills.) 20 pts, Aue (Aub.) 23 pts. Consolation - Neillsville 73, Augusta 59 - A. Roman (Neills.) 21 pts., King (Aug.) 22 pts. Championship - Auburndale 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 42. Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. At Concordia University, Mequon. Heritage Christian...
