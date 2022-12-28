31 movies with Wisconsin ties in 2022, from 'Babylon' to 'Bullet Train' to 'She Said'

Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.

