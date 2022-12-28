ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Elon Musk falls for dumb Hooters rumor

Despite his proclamations about free speech and moderation, Elon Musk, formerly the world’s richest man, has revealed himself to have a pretty generically right-leaning mindset about social issues. Despite his success, his purchase of Twitter has revealed him to be a pretty simple and sad man, prone to involving himself in obviously false information and Read more... The post Elon Musk falls for dumb Hooters rumor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Verge

Bring back personal blogging

In the beginning, there were blogs, and they were the original social web. We built community. We found our people. We wrote personally. We wrote frequently. We self-policed, and we linked to each other so that newbies could discover new and good blogs. I want to go back there. The...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
The Independent

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill shows just how stupid Twitter has become

In his career, Mark Hamill has battled evil in his role as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, as well as fighting the forces of good in his role as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. But now he’s taking on his toughest fight yet, battling a foe who is so chaotic as to defy easy categorization: Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com

A head-scratching sci-fi that’s ambitious to the point of infuriating duplicates on streaming

Everyone enjoys an ambitious slice of existential sci-fi on occasion, but when that ambition becomes so all-encompassing that it borders on the impenetrable, not everyone is going to be won over by the film in question’s unique charms. It’s most definitely a sentiment that applies to 2011’s Another Earth, even if the positives do ultimately outweigh the negatives.
The Independent

Elon Musk is the first person in history to lose $200 billion

Roughly two years after becoming only the second-ever person to amass a fortune of more than $200bn, Elon Musk is now the first-ever person to lose it.In 2022, Mr Musk topped Forbes’ annual billionaires list for the first time, ousting former Amazon president Jeff Bezos, who spent the last four years as the richest person in the world.A year earlier, Mr Musk became the second-ever person to grow their net worth to more than $200bn, months after Mr Bezos did the same.His fortune peaked at $340bn in November 2021. In April, the Tesla and Twitter boss had an estimated...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy

Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
Digital Trends

Thanks to Tapbots’ Ivory app, I’m finally ready to ditch Twitter for good

Ever since Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, it’s been one chaotic new thing after another. You literally cannot go a day (or a few days or even a week) without some stupid new change to the site — whether it’s about checkmarks for verified or Twitter Blue subscriber accounts, how links to other social networks are banned and then reversed, view counts on Tweets, or something else. I can’t keep up with every little thing that has happened since the beginning of November, and it feels like the spotlight is always on the toxicity of the site in general.
Boston Globe

The tech that will invade our lives in 2023

Say hello to new-and-improved A.I. assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla. Each year, I look ahead at what’s new in technology to predict the tech that may affect your life in a big way — and the tech that will most likely be a fad.
CALIFORNIA STATE
makeuseof.com

Mastodon vs. Twitter: Is Mastodon a True Twitter Alternative?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter is a lot of things, but stable isn’t one of them, at least as of December 2022. This has left many users looking for alternative social networking platforms. One such platform is Mastodon, an open-source microblogging site that has attracted a lot of attention since its launch in 2016. But is Mastodon a true alternative to Twitter? Let’s find out.

