Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
colemantoday.com
Brownwood Holiday Classic - FINAL REPORT
The Coleman Bluecats participated in the TexasBank Holiday Classic basketball tournament in Brownwood last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Bluecats first defeated Rappaport Academy Meyer 57-42. The Bluecats then took down DeLeon 61-35. The Bluecats then lost to Goldthwaite 52-50 and, in their final game for third place, lost to Albany 56-50. See previous reports on the sports page concerning the first two games and the final two games below.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Finish Out Holiday Classic with Victory - STATS UPDATED
The Bluekatts were able to get five more practice games in during the Brownwood Holiday Classic. Only one win of five games isn't preferable, of course, but the learning opportunities these games provided will help the Bluekatts as District play begins on January 6th when Roscoe comes to town. Below are summaries of each game with individual scoring listed below. Also, attached is a photo album from the Dublin and Wellington games.
koxe.com
Shawn Fagundes, 41, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
brownwoodnews.com
Charlie V. Gamblin
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
A look back on 2022 across Abilene & the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout the month of December, BigCountryHomepage.com focused in on what stories performed the best in 2022. We also filmed a special on our top stories of the year. We’ve compiled a list of top 10 stories in the following categories: Crime, economy, positive, and overall read. From all with BigCountryHomepage.com, […]
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
koxe.com
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
colemantoday.com
Wildon Gary, 81
Wildon Gary, age 81, of Coleman, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
BREAKING: House fire in West Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. Around 4:30 p.m. December 31, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. No one was home at the time […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 29th
From Meteorologist Clemente what a difference a week makes. Last week we were talking about temp in the single digits for Christmas and this week we are looking at readings into the 60’s to close out 2022. Mild weather is here! For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph on the light side.
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Junior Livestock Show January 13-16
The 2023 Coleman County Junior Livestock Show will be held Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at the Goree Expo Center. The schedule of events is below. 4:00-7:00 pm - Cattle arrive for weigh-in at Goree Expo Center. 4:00-5:00pm - Food Fair exhibits arrive at Bill Franklin Center. 5:30pm...
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 112 positive COVID-19 test results, a slight decrease from last week. Of the 112 positives this week, 8 were PCR, and 104 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 52 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns in south Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was burning in south Taylor County Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited off Belle Plains Road and CR 127 around 2:00 p.m. No homes were threatened by the fire, and as of 2:45 p.m., crews were mopping up what was left of the blaze, making quick work containing […]
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?
First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
Comments / 0