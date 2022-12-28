Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman, 80, receives presidential pardon for 1970s murder of abusive husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An eighty-year-old Columbus woman received one of six pardons from President Joe Biden Friday. Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas was convicted of shooting and killing her abusive husband. She was 33 years old at the time of the shooting. She was convicted of murder in the second...
WSYX ABC6
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bell from Licking County Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Bell from the Licking County Humane Society!. Help find this Boxer/Pitbull mix her fur-ever home. This adorable 10-year-old girl does great with kids and is eager to meet her new family. She would need a home without other animals. Bell would love a family...
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
WSYX ABC6
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
WSYX ABC6
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
WSYX ABC6
City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
WSYX ABC6
Licking County woman found dead and buried outside home, son named as person of interest
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A Licking County man has been named as a person of interest in the death of his mother, Sheriff Randy Thorp said in a press release. Family members of Debra Perrine, 67, requested a welfare check after they had not had contact with her for roughly a week.
WSYX ABC6
U.S. Marshals offering reward for tip that leads directly to escaped inmates capture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of the escaped inmate, Jacob Davidson. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Davidson. He has not been seen since Thursday, officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25: City, county leaders seek short-term and 'more permanent' solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city and county leaders are working to help Latitude Five25 residents displaced on Christmas Day. ABC 6 has been covering the story all week since tenants reported heating and water problems there. Some were taken to Dodge Community Center, while others made alternative arrangements. According to a statement from Ginther's office, "any remaining residents must be out of the towers by 12 p.m. Friday ... at which time the buildings will be secured."
WSYX ABC6
Sports Betting Vocabulary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
WSYX ABC6
No felonies charged on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper in previous car thefts, crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just weeks before Columbus police say Nalah Jackson kidnapped five-month-old twins in their mother's stolen car, Dublin police say she stole two other cars and crashed them while trying to flee the scene. As of Thursday, she's only faced a series of misdemeanor charges for...
WSYX ABC6
'I'm just grateful to have my boys back' -- Family, friends welcome home kidnapped twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Thomas twins are together again, after someone stole a car with the boys in the backseat nearly two weeks ago. "I’m just so thankful to have my boys back," said Wilhelmina Barnett, the twins' mother. Family and friends gathered in east Columbus on...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate relationship with student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard Darby High School teacher resigned after the school district received information about an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student over 10 years ago. Hilliard City Schools informed police after the former student made the allegation over the holiday break. Hilliard Schools Superintendent David...
WSYX ABC6
Shooting investigation continues, charges dismissed against man mistakenly let out of jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police investigators continue to look into the deadly shooting at a west side Sunoco earlier this month. 21-year-old Andrew Combs was killed, and now loved ones mourn the soon-to-be father's death. David Johnson III was identified at one point as a suspect. Since those...
WSYX ABC6
OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
