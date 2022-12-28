ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Baylor transfer DB plans to visit Arkansas

When the NCAA transfer visit window opens next Wednesday, Arkansas is expected to host plenty of transfer recruits. One of those will be a defensive back who entered the transfer portal out of Baylor. Mike Harris, who was at one point committed to Arkansas in 2019, confirmed to HawgBeat he...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas defense proves strong in SEC opener

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks’ defense has been the team’s strength thus far this season, and that remained evident in its SEC conference opener against LSU. Despite allowing just 60 points, the Razorbacks still lost. It wasn’t just that Eric Musselman’s squad didn’t allow LSU to score, but...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

HawgBeat's Arkansas football postseason awards

The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 55-53 triple overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl. Though the 7-6 record at the end of the year was not what fans wanted, there were still plenty of individual players that put together a great season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Can Hudson Polk win Arkansas' catcher job in 2023?

With just two returning starters in lineup from last year's College World Series team, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn had plenty of work to do in the transfer portal. One of the main positions of need was catcher, and he addressed it by bringing in a trio of transfers at the position.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Recruiting Roundup: Transfer TE visiting, new offers and PWO pickups

