Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Cleveland.com: Kaptur, Portman deserve praise for steering proposal to bolster the Great Lakes to passage
Among the provisions in the $17 trillion omnibus spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week was a vital tool for bolstering the Great Lakes region. The legislation, which cleared Congress on Dec. 23 just before funding for the federal government was slated to expire, includes language creating the Great Lakes Authority. It will address economic and environmental issues facing Ohio and the seven other states in the Great Lakes region.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Lima News
Eli Lehrer: It was a good year if you are a mainstream Republican
In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party. Despite all this,...
Democrats and Republicans have sharply distinct priorities for 2023, poll finds
Republicans polled name inflation and immigration as U.S. priorities for 2023. Democrats focus on healthcare, climate, poverty, abortion and racism.
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, the state’s first female governor when elected in 2018, won reelection in November by defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by nearly 11 percentage points. Alongside her on Sunday were other top Democratic leaders, including newly reelected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. During her inauguration address, Whitmer pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, continue investing in K-12 education, improve worker rights, lower taxes for the state’s retirees and tackle climate change, adding that she would provide more specifics in her upcoming State of the State speech. “For the next four years, our task is to ensure that every Michigander, present and future, can succeed,” Whitmer said to the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. “And our message is simple: We’re putting the world on notice that your future is here in Michigan.”
Lima News
Robert Reich: Musk, Trump and the demeaning of America
Before the midterms, Elon Musk fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, including teams devoted to combating election misinformation — and did it so haphazardly and arbitrarily that most had no idea they were fired until their email accounts were shut off. This was after he fired Twitter’s executives...
Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 others
The jackpot, which quickly broke into the top 10 largest lottery prizes in history, is expected to grow even more before the next drawing.
Lima News
Ohio Senate has first openly gay minority leader
COLUMBUS — State Sen. Nickie Antonio will become the first openly gay minority leader in the Ohio Senate when the new two-year legislative session begins Wednesday. But that’s not the only first that Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat, has racked up in the 220-year-old Ohio General Assembly. In 2010,...
Lima News
Influential people who died in first half of 2022
Sidney Poitier was a groundbreaking actor, who played roles with such dignity that it helped change the way Black people are portrayed on screen. Poitier, who died in January, was one of the people to die in the first half of 2022. Poitier became the first Black actor to win...
Lima News
Ohio’s big gamble
LIMA — It’s official: Ohioans can legally bet on sporting events as of midnight Sunday, and industry analysts expect Ohioans to spend billions of dollars doing just that in 2023. “Ohio will be the most wide-open sports betting market we’ve seen in North America outside of the province...
Comments / 0