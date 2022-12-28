Read full article on original website
73-year-old man badly beaten and robbed after interrupting a package thief in Lakeview
Chicago — A 73-year-old Lakeview man remains hospitalized after he was severely beaten and robbed, apparently while confronting a package thief in his apartment building, according to Chicago police and a source. It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 700 block of West California Terrace, a short, gated...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at passerby following South Loop car crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after shooting at a passerby who was checking out the scene of a Thursday morning car crash in the South Loop. Kristopher Klimala, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.
2 men shot in Stoney Island Park home overnight
CHICAGO — Two men were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots being fired at the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. […]
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
CBS News
Roseland drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 103rd Street. The victim was inside a car when he was approached by another vehicle and an occupant from...
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
3 men shot in Wicker Park shooting overnight
CHICAGO — Three men were shot while walking in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to police, the men were walking in an alley at the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m. when they were approached by an unidentified man armed with a handgun. The man reportedly […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
cwbchicago.com
Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park
Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
CBS News
2 men found shot to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead following a shooting inside a house on the city's South Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Police say officers responded to a person shot and found...
17-year-old teen arrested for multiple armed robberies
A teenager is facing charges for multiple armed robberies in Humboldt Park. A 17-year-old was arrested just south of Augusta Boulevard for robbing a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and attempting to rob 46-year-old woman.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
Man wounded during armed robbery at 7-Eleven store in West Ridge
Chicago Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-11 Saturday morning that left a man hurt from gunshot wounds. The store is located at the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
Man charged with posing as city inspector during thefts in Rogers Park, Oak Lawn
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) – A man who has posed as a city inspector and tricked people into parting with their money has been arrested on charges stemming from recent scams in Chicago and Oak Lawn.Ronald Browning, 74, has been charged with one count of felony theft in connection with a ruse at Reilly's Daughter bar & grill in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.Police said Browning entered the bar on Dec. 19 around 11:30 a.m., while wearing a yellow reflective vest, and identified himself as an inspector. When an employee went to the back...
Comments / 2