Maine State

nepm.org

Campaign encourages Massachusetts smokers to quit in 2023

With the new year approaching, the American Lung Association is encouraging the 11.1% of Massachusetts residents who smoke to resolve to quit using tobacco in 2023. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Massachusetts, the organization said, killing 9,300 people each year. Quitting smoking is routinely listed as one of the top New Year's resolutions and the American Lung Association launched a "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign to help smokers become former smokers next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Massachusetts cannabis regulators extend telehealth, curbside policies into new year

The Cannabis Control Commission voted Wednesday to give itself a little more time to consider the future of three pandemic-era policies and will return in February to its debate around telehealth allowances for initial medical marijuana consultations, the ability for medical marijuana dispensaries to sell products curbside, and the authorization for cannabis companies to hold virtual community outreach meetings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nepm.org

Gone But Not Forgotten: WCCC Radio

For many hard rock music fans in Connecticut and western Mass, the only station worth listening to was “The Rock” 106.9 FM WCCC. This legendary radio station provided the soundtrack to many local teens’ lives and even spawned the career of Howard Stern. The station was sold...
CONNECTICUT STATE

