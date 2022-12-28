ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State

It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Job growth, health top resolutions for West Virginia residents in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As West Virginia residents count down until 2023, they reflected on 2022 and made resolutions for upcoming activity. While Dani Noss, of Clarksburg, said she has to think more about her resolutions, sister-in-law Gabby Roby, also a Clarksburg resident, hopes to cook more in the new year for her family — which includes 6-year-old daughter Camryn and 1-year-old son Kire.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Minardis celebrate 50th anniversary

Steve and Colleen (Jackson) Minardi of Rivesville celebrated 50 years of marriage Dec. 26. They were united in marriage Dec. 26, 1972, at Central Church of Christ in Clarksburg.
RIVESVILLE, WV
WVNews

Charles "Charlie" Stalnaker to retire from Citizens Bank

WESTON, W.Va. — On April 13 Charles Stalnaker, president & CEO of Citizens Bank of Weston Inc., will retire after 23 years of service. Stalnaker started at Citizens Bank in February 1999 as business development and commercial lending officer. After holding this position for 15 years, he was named president and CEO. He was named director of Citizens Bank of Weston Inc. and Citizens Bancshares Inc. on April 30, 2015.
WESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy