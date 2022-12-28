Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts' Status For Saints Game
The final injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 is out and quarterback Jalen Hurts' status for Sunday has been revealed. On Friday, the Eagles officially listed Hurts as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. While not officially ruled out, it's exceeding rare for a player given that designation to play.
atozsports.com
Cowboys gain another edge in NFC East race
The Dallas Cowboys are a long shot to win the NFC East. That’s because they need help from two teams that seem somewhat unlikely to provide it against the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles. After all, in order to shock the NFL and end up as NFC East champions, the Cowboys...
Tom Brady's Reaction To Jalen Hurts Stats Going Viral
During Thursday's press conference, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked a question about Eagles star Jalen Hurts. The reporter said, "I just wanted to ask if you've been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year. He's done it 29 times."
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice
Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain...
FOX Sports
Eagles try to strengthen playoff spot; Saints play for one
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No matter the quarterback, the Eagles are trying to finish as the top team in the NFC. Knocking off the New Orleans Saints will get Philadelphia all the spoils of the No. 1 seed. A chance to rest starters in the season finale. The playoff bye...
atozsports.com
Saints chances to make the playoffs just took a big hit
The New Orleans Saints haven’t had the season we have hoped for, but somehow, some way, they can still make it into the playoffs. Well, now their chances to make it just took a big hit after some recent news on Friday. It’s no secret that injuries have been...
Comments / 0