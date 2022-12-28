ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ponka-We Victors-Cozad to step away from office

By ICT
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9yLb_0jwyJW3h00

On this Wednesday edition of the ICT Newscast, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tells us about her vision for a clean energy future on tribal lands. We are hearing from US Rep. Mary Peltola and US Sen. Brian Schatz, as well as retiring Kansas state lawmaker Ponka-We Victors-Cozad

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola made history this year when she became the first Alaska Native ever elected to Congress. She sat down with ICT’s McKenzie Allen-Charmley to share her journey.

Secretary Jennifer Granholm leads the U.S. Department of Energy. She advises President Joe Biden on the nation’s energy supply, carries out environmental cleanup and oversees 17 national laboratories. She talks energy for Native nations.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz chairs the body’s Indian Affairs Committee. He first took the helm in 2021 and shares how he got up to speed learning about Native communities.

Kansas state lawmaker Ponka-We Victors-Cozad was first elected to office in 2011. She joined the ICT Newscast to explain why she did not run for re-election and what her future plans are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB5ql_0jwyJW3h00

Shirley Sneve, Ponca/Sicangu Lakota, is vice president of broadcasting for Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter @rosebudshirley She’s based in Nebraska and Minnesota.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is the anchor and managing editor of the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @aliyahjchavez .

R. Vincent Moniz, Jr., NuÉta, is the senior producer of the ICT newscast. Have a great story? Pitch it to vincent@ictnews.org .

Patty Talahongva, Hopi, works for Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider .

McKenzie Allen-Charmley, Dena’ina Athabaskan, is a producer of the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @mallencharmley

Drea Yazzie, Diné, is a producer/editor for the ICT newscast. On Twitter: @quindreayazzie Yazzie is based in Phoenix.

Maxwell Montour, Pottawatomi, is a newscast editor for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: max.montour Montour is based in Phoenix.

Kaitlin Onawa Boysel, Cherokee, is a producer/reporter for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: @KaitlinBoysel Boysel is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Paris Wise, Zia and Laguna Pueblo, is a producer for the ICT Newscast. Instagram and Twitter: @parisiswise . Email: paris@ictnews.org

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization . Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Indian Country Today

Schatz, Murkowski: Bills supporting Native language revitalization, tribal water access, economic development, MMIP resources set to become law

News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released the following statements on eight bills set to become law – S. 989, ...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state’s 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, the state’s first female governor when elected in 2018, won reelection in November by defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by nearly 11 percentage points. Alongside her on Sunday were other top Democratic leaders, including newly reelected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. During her inauguration address, Whitmer pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, continue investing in K-12 education, improve worker rights, lower taxes for the state’s retirees and tackle climate change, adding that she would provide more specifics in her upcoming State of the State speech. “For the next four years, our task is to ensure that every Michigander, present and future, can succeed,” Whitmer said to the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. “And our message is simple: We’re putting the world on notice that your future is here in Michigan.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Indian Country Today

Senator Angus King blocks beneficial law for Maine

News Release Wabanaki Alliance Yesterday leaders of the House and Senate announced they had reached a deal on a Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill. Disappointingly, this budget deal omits crucial language previously included in House-passed spending legislation in July that would ...
MAINE STATE
Indian Country Today

Cole opposes $1.7 trillion omnibus package

News Release Office of U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK-04) U.S. Representative Tom Cole (OK-04), Vice Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate Amendment to H.R. 2617, the fiscal year 2023 ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
990
Followers
841
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy