Ponka-We Victors-Cozad to step away from office

On this Wednesday edition of the ICT Newscast, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tells us about her vision for a clean energy future on tribal lands. We are hearing from US Rep. Mary Peltola and US Sen. Brian Schatz, as well as retiring Kansas state lawmaker Ponka-We Victors-Cozad

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola made history this year when she became the first Alaska Native ever elected to Congress. She sat down with ICT’s McKenzie Allen-Charmley to share her journey.

Secretary Jennifer Granholm leads the U.S. Department of Energy. She advises President Joe Biden on the nation’s energy supply, carries out environmental cleanup and oversees 17 national laboratories. She talks energy for Native nations.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz chairs the body’s Indian Affairs Committee. He first took the helm in 2021 and shares how he got up to speed learning about Native communities.

Kansas state lawmaker Ponka-We Victors-Cozad was first elected to office in 2011. She joined the ICT Newscast to explain why she did not run for re-election and what her future plans are.

