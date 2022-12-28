ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC: 2022 in review

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael John Reed, 63, Ville Platte — three counts sexual battery. Bond: $75,000. Gerald Todd Thierry, 53, 1017 N. Blake St. — residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37, 1503 California St. —...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry out of service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Life sentence affirmed for man who stabbed another 78 times, left body in Westlake field

The life sentence for a Lake Charles man convicted of fatally stabbing a man at least 78 times and hiding his body under multiple pallets in a Westlake field will stand. Trevor A. Matthews received a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence in the Nov. 14, 2019, murder of Ronnie Sutherland after a jury returned an unanimous guilty verdict in 2021.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New HVAC regulations in place for the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers. Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them. “My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
MONROE, LA

