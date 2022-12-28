Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
KPLC TV
KPLC: 2022 in review
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
Lake Charles American Press
12/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael John Reed, 63, Ville Platte — three counts sexual battery. Bond: $75,000. Gerald Todd Thierry, 53, 1017 N. Blake St. — residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37, 1503 California St. —...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Life sentence affirmed for man who stabbed another 78 times, left body in Westlake field
The life sentence for a Lake Charles man convicted of fatally stabbing a man at least 78 times and hiding his body under multiple pallets in a Westlake field will stand. Trevor A. Matthews received a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence in the Nov. 14, 2019, murder of Ronnie Sutherland after a jury returned an unanimous guilty verdict in 2021.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Checks Stolen, Altered, From Rayne Post Office Drop Box
The report states that the suspects used a chemical to "erase" the ink, and then they used the check as if it was their own.
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve. Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles hopes New Year’s Day alcohol exception will help businesses
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 12, 2022 – December 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On December 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022.
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations in place for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New federal HVAC regulations are coming on the first of the year and could have an effect on customers. Beginning in 2023 there will be a new efficiency and testing standard for all HVAC units, and one local heating and air conditioning company is urging customers to change their systems to avoid higher prices.
KPLC TV
Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them. “My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.
KPLC TV
SWLA players hope to win big in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at more than $600 million. “Especially this time I sell a lot of tickets in Mega Millions because the Mega Millions amount is so high and people want to buy,” said Parash Ganbhi from Light House Market.
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different. I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie. It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender. An old friend of mine...
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
