Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We made it through the rain and storms early Friday with no major issues, other than a lot of rain. We will be dry through the weekend and temperatures will be pretty nice too. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s; these numbers are above normal for this time of year. The only weather problem for the weekend will be the potential for dense fog, this will be most likely in the evening through early morning hours. Areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway may remain foggy through the day. If you are going to be out and about to ring in the new year Saturday night please be extra cautious as visibility could be greatly reduced.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO