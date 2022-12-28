ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC: 2022 in review

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry out of service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2022. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer. Jacob Wayne Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Fog likely the next few nights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We made it through the rain and storms early Friday with no major issues, other than a lot of rain. We will be dry through the weekend and temperatures will be pretty nice too. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s; these numbers are above normal for this time of year. The only weather problem for the weekend will be the potential for dense fog, this will be most likely in the evening through early morning hours. Areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway may remain foggy through the day. If you are going to be out and about to ring in the new year Saturday night please be extra cautious as visibility could be greatly reduced.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them. “My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

