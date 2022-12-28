Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
KPLC: 2022 in review
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve. Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2022. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer. Jacob Wayne Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians...
KPLC TV
SWLA players hope to win big in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at more than $600 million. “Especially this time I sell a lot of tickets in Mega Millions because the Mega Millions amount is so high and people want to buy,” said Parash Ganbhi from Light House Market.
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles hopes New Year’s Day alcohol exception will help businesses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re afraid you might not be able to ring in the new year with a drink, the City of Lake Charles says you won’t have to worry about the usual Sunday prohibition on alcohol. Normally, you would only be able to buy...
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different. I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie. It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender. An old friend of mine...
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
theadvocate.com
Crowley Police Chief-Elect Troy Hebert wants to use his experience to uplift department, community
In the late 1980s, Troy Hebert joined the Crowley Police Department’s roster of reserve officers and found his lifelong career. After nearly 30 years as a Crowley policeman, Hebert becomes the department’s new chief of police Jan. 1. Hebert won the position in a Dec. 10 runoff against...
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
KPLC TV
First Alert Forecast: Fog likely the next few nights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We made it through the rain and storms early Friday with no major issues, other than a lot of rain. We will be dry through the weekend and temperatures will be pretty nice too. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s along with highs in the low to mid 70s; these numbers are above normal for this time of year. The only weather problem for the weekend will be the potential for dense fog, this will be most likely in the evening through early morning hours. Areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway may remain foggy through the day. If you are going to be out and about to ring in the new year Saturday night please be extra cautious as visibility could be greatly reduced.
KPLC TV
Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them. “My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.
