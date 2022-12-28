Read full article on original website
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
Police need the community's help to find driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from last year that claimed the life of one El Paso man. According to police, the crash happened in northeast El Paso on May 23, 2021. The crash happened...
Southwest Airlines returns to normal at El Paso airport after week of cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — After a week of travel chaos nationwide, Southwest Airlines claims its flight schedule is back to normal on Friday. "I finally got a flight today," Southwest traveler Jeanine Morse told CBS4 at the El Paso International Airport. "We keep checking the schedule for the...
CBS4's top 10 most viewed stories of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It was certainly a year in which we rebounded from the pandemic, but 2022 has finally come to a close. As we look forward to 2023, we're looking back on the Top 10 stories from 2022. These are the stories that had the most...
Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Dec. 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Agreement reached for man dressed as Spider-Man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who appeared in a video climbing the Chelsea Tower in central El Paso without permission will not face legal action. In November, Yancy Quiñonez, climbed the tower disguised as Spider-Man. HOME, the owner of Chelsea Tower that houses hundreds of seniors...
Unclaimed luggage at El Paso airport on Southwest Airlines on day 4 of flight cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The traveler's nightmare continues on its fourth day after almost all Southwest Airlines flights out of the El Paso International Airport were canceled. Southwest has canceled a total of 13,000 flights since December 22. A sea of lost luggage sits unclaimed at the El...
Toys for Smiles distributes toys over Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Toys for Smiles collected toys to help the surrounding community. “The idea was to help some kids around town, some families are going through financial hardship and I wanted to help them out," Beto Rodriguez the director for Toys for Smiles said. “A family...
Minimum wage in Las Cruces to raise as the new year begins
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl annual battle of the bands held at Fort Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl battle of bands took place Thursday at Freedom Crossing in Fort Bliss. The event was free and open to the public. The public was able to catch a glimpse and get a picture of Tony the Tiger,...
Plan Ahead: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game day
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game between Pitt and UCLA is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. on Friday. The Pregame fan party is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on Glory Field. The fan party will have food, drinks, games...
