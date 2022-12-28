Read full article on original website
'Stay safe and be blessed' | Anonymous couple pays for police officers' breakfast in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An anonymous couple is starting the new year with positivity. According to a Twitter post from the Fredericksburg Police Department, an anonymous couple bought breakfast for three Fredericksburg officers on Tuesday. According to the police department, Sergeant Worley, Officer Pence and Officer McCoy were out for...
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Walmart credit card fraud suspects
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating three people they say are suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart and Walgreens Pharmacy.
Prince William County officials warn residents of tax scam letter
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials with Prince William County are warning residents about a tax scam making its way across the county. Citizens have reportedly been receiving a scam distraint warrant letter from the "Tax Processing Unit" for Prince William County. The letters claim that you owe money to the government.
fox5dc.com
Annapolis woman caught in Southwest Airlines debacle reunited with luggage lost on Christmas Eve
Annapolis woman caught in Southwest Airlines debacle reunited with luggage lost on Christmas Eve. An Annapolis woman who was caught up in the Southwest Airlines debacle that left thousands of flights canceled across the county following a winter storm last weekend was finally able to claim her lost luggage that had been missing since Christmas Eve.
Bowser names DC’s new deputy mayor for public safety, justice
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday named Lindsey Appiah as the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice to help lead the effort to combat a rise in youth crime. The mayoral announcement, which came a day after Bowser’s third term officially began, also announced other key cabinet post appointments […]
fox5dc.com
Tax debt letter circulating around Prince George's County is not legit, officials say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County officials are warning residents of a scam letter making its rounds and want everyone to be aware it is not legit. Citizens have reported receiving a scam distraint warrant letter from the "Tax Processing Unit." Prince William County Tax...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas. According to a police report, three suspects broke the valet lockbox Sunday and stole key...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin urges Miyares to launch investigation into Fairfax County school scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation and protect the civil rights of students and parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Youngkin wrote a letter to Miyares, which was released to media outlets...
fox5dc.com
Bowser says she will veto new criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will veto the new D.C. Criminal Code. The City Council approved the overhaul of the code back in November. At her first press conference in her third term, the mayor said she plans to send a letter to the council with her concerns on the code — as well as her veto.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser promises new jobs, safer streets during third term in office
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was sworn in for her third term on Monday, becoming the second mayor in the District's history to hold the office for three consecutive terms. In her inaugural speech, she addressed tackling youth crime, getting federal workers back to the office and a new 100,000 resident goal.
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: Washington D.C. Temple Opens Doors to Public
For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington opened its doors to the public. From April 28 through June 11, the public could tour the interior of the temple. The seven-floor temple was renovated and...
Bay Net
Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspect
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit as well as a joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Brian McCane, Sr., 37 of Lusby, who is wanted in connection with an assault and reckless endangerment that occurred on December 25 in Waldorf.
Prince William Police investigating Manassas 7-Eleven robbery
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at a Manassas gas station early Tuesday morning.
New Laws Go Into Effect in D.C. for 2023
The District is implementing several new laws at the start of 2023. The post New Laws Go Into Effect in D.C. for 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
Special election to be held for Gainesville Co. supervisor amid data center fallout
Special election for Gainesville County supervisor to be held in February. Prince William County is slated to hold a special election for Gainesville's County supervisor after longtime supervisor Pete Candland resigned amid controversy in December. FOX 5's Katie Barlow breaks down the significance of the election and what's at stake.
Stimulus update: Alexandria residents to receive first $500 payments in February
A small collection of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, who were selected to receive an extra $500 a month for the next two years, can expect to receive their first check in February.
