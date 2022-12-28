ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

theburn.com

New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun

Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Bowser names DC’s new deputy mayor for public safety, justice

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday named Lindsey Appiah as the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice to help lead the effort to combat a rise in youth crime. The mayoral announcement, which came a day after Bowser’s third term officially began, also announced other key cabinet post appointments […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Bowser says she will veto new criminal code

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will veto the new D.C. Criminal Code. The City Council approved the overhaul of the code back in November. At her first press conference in her third term, the mayor said she plans to send a letter to the council with her concerns on the code — as well as her veto.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: Washington D.C. Temple Opens Doors to Public

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington opened its doors to the public. From April 28 through June 11, the public could tour the interior of the temple. The seven-floor temple was renovated and...
WASHINGTON, DC

